Cash App is integrating Lightning Networks to send bitcoin faster, easier and cheaper.

Lightning Network is available in more and more applications to transfer bitcoin.

The mobile application for digital payments Cash App was integrated into the Lightning Network to make bitcoin (BTC) transfers, as reported by different users on Twitter a few hours ago. This is something that Jack Dorsey, the founder and CEO of the company, had already announced he would do at some point and it is finally becoming a reality.

Bitcoin developer Benthecornman reported on Twitter: “It is said on the street that the Cash App is rolling out Lightning support for iOS users.” This is something that the CryptoNews news agency confirmed this morning unofficially.

“Jack Dorsey has integrated the Lightning Network into the Cash App, a layer 2 scaling solution on top of the Bitcoin network designed to address the scalability issues of the flagship cryptocurrency,” the agency revealed. This linking makes BTC transfers simpler, faster and cheaper, just as CryptoNews has shown.

On Twitter, different users are sharing an image that shows a new message that appeared on the Cash App, which reveals that it has joined the Lightning Network to send bitcoin. This is congruent with the initiative of Spiral, another of Jack Dorsey’s companies, where for two months he has offered a development kit to mount a Lightning node.

At the moment, Cash App did not make an official announcement about the union, although yesterday the director of the company shared something on the subject via Twitter. Jack Dorsey, who on multiple occasions has stated that he recommends using the Argentine Muun wallet, expressed on the social network that he supports such company using Lightning.

“We added the Lightning Network” appears in the Cash App, according to users on Twitter. Source: Twitter.

In 2022 the payment options to send bitcoin through Lightning will grow

As early as 2019, Jack Dorsey had stated that the question was not whether they integrated Lightning or not, the unknown was when to do it. Currently, Cash App has more than 70 million users in the United States and the United Kingdom. This means that their access would be available to a significant margin of other people.

Since the creation of Lightning in 2015, its adoption on different platforms has been in constant growth, especially in the last year when the number of new channels increased by 125%. Even so, its use is expected to be greater in 2022 as more payment methods link it, according to an Arcane Research study.

There are currently more than 50,000 payment channels operating on the Lightning network, according to data from 1ml.com. Some of the most recent, as CriptoNoticias reported, are BTCPay, as well as bitcoin wallets like Paxful.