LAS VEGAS – Raymond “Danger” Muratalla, the 24-year-old lightweight star from Fontana, California, has a new opponent for his PPV debut on Saturday, November 20 at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. After undefeated prospect Steven Ortiz was forced to retire due to injury, Muratalla will fight Argentina’s Elías “El Macho” Araujo in an eight-round match to open the PPV broadcast of the super welterweight fight between the undefeated WBO world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and former two-time welterweight world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter.

The PPV telecast also includes a 12-round IBF middleweight title eliminator featuring undefeated contenders Dodge “La Pantera” Falcao and Patrice Volny, and a 10-round middleweight bout between rising star Janibek. Qazaq Style ”Alimkhanuly and former world champion Hassan N’Dam.

Presented by Top Rank and TGB Promotions, Crawford-Porter will be a Top Rank PPV exclusively on ESPN + in the United States at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. Limited tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting AXS.com.

Muratalla (12-0, 10 KOs), who trains with Robert Garcia in Riverside, California, has won seven straight bouts by knockout. Araujo (21-3, 8 KOs) has never been stopped as a professional, and his only two lightweight losses have come by close decision. He was supposed to fight Joseph Adorno in Las Vegas on November 5, but the fight was scrapped after Adorno failed to meet the weight of the contract.

Before the PPV telecast begins, Southern California natives Adam “BluNose” López and Adan Ochoa will fight in an eight-round featherweight rematch on ESPN2 and ESPN + (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT) which will be headlined by the 10-round featherweight clash between former world champion Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe and two-time world title challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz. Lopez (15-3, 6 KOs) hopes to bounce back from a close June decision loss to Dogboe, while Ochoa (12-2, 5 KOs) seeks revenge. Ochoa and Lopez fought as undefeated prospects in April 2017, and Lopez prevailed by unanimous decision in four rounds.

The undercard action kicks off on the ESPN app (6pm ET / 3pm PT) with a pair of young stars. 2016 U.S. Olympian Karlos Balderas (10-1, 9 KOs) looks to continue his winning path against Julio Cortez (15-3, 11 KOs) in a six-round bout at junior lightweight, while recent Olympian United States’ Tiger Johnson will make his long-awaited professional debut in a four-round welterweight clash against Antonius Grable (3-1-1, 3 KOs). Johnson recently signed a long-term promotional pact with Top Rank.

Balderas, the pride of Santa Maria, California, lost his undefeated record with a shocking knockout loss to René Téllez Girón in December 2019. After the setback, Balderas changed managers, signed a promotional contract with Top Rank and partnered with the outstanding coach, Buddy McGirt. He returned in August with a second round knockout of Fidel Cervantes. Cortez, a seven-year-old pro, who has never been knocked out.

Johnson, of Cleveland, Ohio, advanced to the welterweight group quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics before losing a decision to eventual gold medalist Roniel Iglesias (Cuba).

