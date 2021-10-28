Disney and Pixar surprise Toy Story fans this morning – 100% by revealing the first teaser trailer for Lightyear, an animated film that will introduce us to the story of the famous space guardian who has already gone down in history thanks to his adventures as a toy. Now it’s time to tell the true story of the astronaut, the one that in the universe of Toy story inspired the production of toys. Pixar is gearing up for a new big screen hit and we finally got our first look.

Months ago they talked about the development of Lightyear, a film that will star Chris Evans. Some fans were critical of the absence of Tim Allen, who played Buzz in all of the movies. Toy story (The actor probably fell from the grace of Hollywood because of his pro-stanceTrump), Nevertheless, Evans He enjoys the affection of the public thanks to his interventions in Marvel Studios, so the consternation of the public was not so great and the project advanced with very firm steps. After months of waiting, fans can now enjoy the teaser trailer.

Lightyear will tell us the origin story of Buzz, who in the trailer looks like a more or less novice space traveler, in search of his destiny and to prove himself. The trailer does not delve into the conflict that awaits the protagonist, however, we are certain that we will see him save the day, perhaps the whole world. The teaser trailer looks completely spectacular, with the animation quality we would expect from a studio like Pixar; now it is only a matter of time to have the adventure in movie theaters.

Buzz Lightyear is one of the most beloved characters in the series Toy story. We saw him conclude his arc in the fourth film, when he supports Woody in his decision to be a free toy and takes over as the new leader of the group who lives alongside Bunny. On the other hand, in Toy Story 2 – 100% we observe a very interesting taste of the Buzz universe in the first sequence, when Rex is playing a video game in which he must defeat the evil Zurg, will we see this villain in Lightyear? Recall that that character is revealed as Buzz’s father in the purest Star Wars style, so it will be interesting to observe the direction that the story takes in the new movie.

For several years, Pixar devoted itself to the production of sequels and spin-offs, putting aside original ideas a bit and shocking fans by that creative crisis. Fortunately, in more recent times we observe the arrival of pieces like Soul – 97% or Luca – 89%, tapes with authentic stories that are already part of the incredible legacy left by the studio. Do youLightyear will also be added to the compendium of unforgettable films made by Pixar? We hope so. Now it’s worth wondering if Lightyear’s inevitable box office success will inspire Disney with sequel development; the present time in Hollywood is totally tied to long-lived and lucrative franchises

Lightyear with Chris Evans is directed by Angus MacLane and will hit theaters on June 17, 2022, Pixar always on time with its summer releases; At the moment the names of the other actors involved in the space adventure have not been announced. In Latin American dubbing we will have the talent of Jose Antonio Macías, who for many years has dedicated himself to dubbing Evans’s works in our language, including all the material from the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Now he’s back with a new role in the Disney-owned animated studio’s next hit.

