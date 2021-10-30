Lightyear is the next long-awaited film from Pixar, an animation house that has brought us true gems to the big screen like Toy Story – 100%, Monsters, Inc. – 96%, Finding Nemo – 99% and The Incredibles – 97%. No doubt this studio has put a lot of effort into their films over the years to bring us exciting and moving plots. That is why Lightyear it has many waiting, as we will finally be able to witness a story that has yet to be told. The teaser trailer for the film was released on Thursday and, according to Deadline, it is already the second most-watched trailer in Pixar history.

The new movie of Buzz lightyear will present us with an adventure never seen before for the space guardian. We met the character in Toy story, who at first claims to come from space and denies the reality about being a toy. Dressed in an astronaut suit, with a personality full of courage and security, he manages to befriend the rest of the toys in Andy’s room, and throughout the saga, he gets a special place in the heart of the public. It is clear that such a charismatic character deserves the opportunity to tell his own story, one that we hope is full of intrepid feats such as those we have witnessed from Buzz in the four deliveries of Toy story.

Deadline reports that the first teaser trailer released for this film, already has 83 million views throughout the Internet and so far is the second most viewed trailer in the entire history of Pixar films, only below Incredibles 2 – 90%, whose teaser achieved 114 million views on its first day.

Also, contrary to what many would believe, the trailer for Lightyear it also outperformed other movies like Toy Story 4 – 96%, which had 62 million views, that of Soul – 97% 32 million and Luca – 89% 28 million. With such acceptance from viewers, it is expected that Lightyear be a box office hit next year.

The next space adventure will be directed by Angus MacLane, and will feature the participation of Chris Evans, also known for bringing Captain America to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Evans has played a crucial role in the most popular superhero saga of the last decade: The Avengers – 92%, Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. On this occasion, the actor will be the voice of the astronaut, undoubtedly a great choice for this heroic character, whose character is similar to that of Captain America, in addition to both having a strong sense of justice.

Lightyear works as a spin-off of the saga Toy story. Being an origin story for the hero, you might think that it served as inspiration to create the toy line in the universe of Toy story. Let’s remember that in the first tape of this famous franchise, Buzz lightyear It is a very popular toy that all children are eager to have, including Andy. This is probably due to the success of the film of the brave astronaut within the same world where Woody and his friends exist.

If all goes well, it is expected that Lightyear hits theaters in June 2022. There are a few months to witness the journey of such a beloved character, which will surely make not only the little ones jump with excitement, but all those who grew up watching the saga of Toy story.

