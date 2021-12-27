12/27/2021 at 09:01 CET

Ligue 1 continues to boom in continental football. After the arrival of important players such as Leo Messi or Sergio Ramos, the 2021/22 edition has become the highest scorer (2.82 goals per game) since the 1982/83 season (2.87).

The French championship, where Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG commands with broad authority, has registered 531 goals in 188 games reached the halfway point of the season, something that catapults the 2021/22 edition to the highest in the last four decades.

Parisians, in fact, are largely to blame: they have 39 goals in favor at the moment, more than any other team and ahead of Rennes and Strasbourg (34), Montpellier and Lens (33) and Nice and AS Monaco (29).

The PSG, candidate for everything

Mauricio Pochettino’s team is the big favorite to take all the titles this season. His dominance in France is taken for granted, but his authority also carries over to the UEFA Champions League, where he shares the bill with Manchester City and Chelsea..

The Gauls have between eyebrows to conquer the first continental title in their history after fall in the final (2020) and in the semifinals (2021) in the two previous editions. Players like Donnarumma, Achraf, Ramos, Wijnaldum and Leo Messi have arrived for this..