It is no secret to anyone that we all want to live that love story that has been seen in the cinema throughout history, and it seems that Thalía achieved the long-awaited “… and they lived happily ever after”.

Since celebrities decided to join their lives in marriage, they have established themselves as one of the strongest and most beautiful couples in the music industry.

Related news

It was through her Instagram profile, where the 50-year-old singer shared the romantic evening they spent, as they were surrounded by flowers, images and a romantic atmosphere.

And it is that the musical entrepreneur Tommy Mottola has always been characterized by his romanticism and how much he pampers the Mexican, so no one was surprised by the beautiful surprise.

The couple decided to start the special day with a breakfast in which rose petals were not lacking everywhere and the star shared some memories of their wedding held in December 2000.

“… At 10 below zero my love @tommymottola was walking towards you. To meet you at the altar … In love, trusting in our love from that day until today 21 years later. Thank you for being my life partner… ”.

This is how they met

Cupido and the Estefans were in charge of uniting the couple in 1999, as it was the producer Emilio Estefan, who decided to pair the two on a blind date that very few imagined would end up at the altar.

The two met in the Big Apple, and dined together at Escalinatela, a luxurious and very exclusive restaurant in New York City.

And since it is already in the public domain, the love between them arose immediately as Emilio assured that he was not wrong and he was right when he realized that his two friends could get along very well.

The couple has managed to make a beautiful family alongside their children. Photo: ..

After dinner, the couple continued dating and after formalizing their courtship, they decided to take a new step and start one of the most beautiful marriages in the music industry.

The wedding day

As a true princess she was how Thalía saw herself on the most important day of her life, and it was just when she decided to unite her life with the businessman of American origin.

It was on December 2, 2020 when Thalía and producer Tommy Mottola agreed at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York.

The event was one of the largest in history, as the union was attended by international celebrities such as Michael Jackson, Marc Anthony, Julio Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez and Danny DeVito, among the 1,200 guests

The ceremony was one of the most exclusive of that year. Photo: .

The beautiful dress of the star was made by the designer of the stars, Mitzy, which was valued at more than 300 thousand dollars, as the beautiful train was the protagonist of the night.

Follow the Herald USA on Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE