10/25/2021 at 4:44 PM CEST

After beating Unicaja this Sunday (73-75) and with almost no time to prepare for the game against Fenerbahçe, which will be measured this Tuesday (19.45), Sarunas Jasikevicius acknowledged that they will have to face an Ulker Sports Hall with an atmosphere charged against the Blaugranas.

“As always happens, the atmosphere in Istanbul is very difficult, without a doubt very good for them, so we will try to overcome it & rdquor ;, said the Barça coach

“They have formed a more physical team, thinking of defending much better and harder, & rdquor ;, commented Saras that once again affected the environment that awaits them. “As all the matches in Istanbul are difficult, you have to study them a little more and go for them & rdquor ;.

Many options in defense

The Barça coach acknowledged thate “in defense, they have many options, they can play with a big team, and then change everyone. His two bases that press the ball very well & rdquor;

In short for the Lithuanian, “another Euroleague game, another difficult game & mldr; & rdquor ;, ended.

Sanli: “An experienced team”

The last signing of Barça, Sertac Sanli, was happy to return home, even if he does so to play for Anadolu’s rival team, Djordjevic’s Fenerbahçe. “Without a doubt, returning to Turkey is always pleasant for me, It is an important game against an experienced team & rdquor ;, said the Turkish center.

“We come from a tough game for 40 minutes and we have to maintain that toughness against them & rdquor ;. “The atmosphere they create in the stadium is very great, they know how to help their team, but we have an experienced team, and we know how to play in an environment like this & rdquor ;, commented the Barça ‘center’

Sanli acknowledged that the party, “It is very important for us. My whole family will be there to support us and I am happy to have them close & rdquor ;, he concluded.