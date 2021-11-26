Kimberly Loaiza, Shakira style, surpasses Lizbeth Rodríguez | Instagram

La Lindura Mayor, the famous youtuber again caused a stir in her social networks after she showed off her exquisite figure, now doing some flirty steps in the style of Shakira with which Kimberly Loaiza undoubtedly surpassed Lizbeth Rodríguez thanks to a simple movement of the famous singer.

For just over a year, when the name of Kimberly loaiza related to the controversial youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez becomes a trend, due to the strong situation that Laura Brozzo’s friend made them go through to Jukilop.

Both being two famous tiktokers, although of course Juan de Dios Pantoja’s wife surpasses her in numbers.

It was obvious that at some point they coincided with certain steps or perhaps audios that did the same, such as the shakira style and his well-known belly dance hip movement.

This video was shared by Kim Loaiza on her Tik tok account, it is one of the most recent of the largest content creator of Youtube Mexico according to the famous company.

It was precisely a day ago that Kimberly shared this video, which incidentally has more than 13 million views, 2.1 million like’s and in terms of comments there are more than 18.7 thousand so far.

The 23-year-old young businesswoman and mother of two beautiful children, Kima and Juanito, is wearing a black outfit consisting of a top that shows a bit of her waist and some leggings, as well as a denim jacket.

The song that he is dancing in his video is by Sebastián Yatra feat Dalmata entitled “Sutra”, only a fraction of it is heard, when Kimberly loaiza dance and show her cute figure probably caused some sighs.

Lizbeth Rodríguez dancing as Shakira

On November 14, the controversial youtuber shared a video on Instagram, in which she was wearing a look that in addition to being coquettish left part of her exquisite figure in view, Lizbeth Rodríguez had Shakira’s song titled “Luck” in the background, with which he demonstrated his dance steps.

Although they are not the same movements, anyone who sees these types of steps in other celebrities will immediately make us remember the flirtatious Colombian wife of Gerard Piqué, who made belly dance internationally known.