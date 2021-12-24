At last episode of the season of Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch), they discussed the double standards that exist regarding the upbringing of men and women. Gloria Estefan Y Lili estefan they confessed about how they were raised and the way they try to break sexuality and gender role taboos with their children. The host of El Gordo y la Flaca recalled what it was like to grow up without a mother figure and that, at a certain point in her life as a young adult, she had to talk about sexuality with her father, Mr. Jose Estefan.

© Red Table Talk: The EstefansLili Estefan, her daughter Lina, Juan Estefan, don José Estefan, Emily and Gloria Estefan

Joining this conversation was Lili’s father, whom she affectionately refers to as ‘Papo’. In front of her daughter Lina Teresa, her niece Emily, her aunt Gloria and her father, the television presenter detailed the moment when the conversation about her sexuality took place. “I started dating someone who was 10 years older than me,” Lili said. “And I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this kid is bigger.’ I had already graduated from high school and all that. I told my father, ‘There will come a point where I am going to lose my virginity.’

© @ liliestefanLili Estefan with her father, whom she affectionately calls ‘Papo’

“I remember him saying to me, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. I don’t know what to tell you about that. And I was like, ‘Well, I just wanted you to know.’ The driver’s father indicated: “We are very open. The thing is, if I told you, ‘No, don’t have sex,’ weren’t you going to do it? When hormones go in … they go in very hard, ”he said. “It does not matter if you are a man or a woman, it is something that will happen,” he added.

The story of Lili and her ‘Papo’

Estefan’s mother, who experienced severe depression in her later years, took her own life when she was around 10 years old. By not having her mother, Lili formed a great bond with her father, who was by her side at all times, even the presenter fondly remembers how he promoted her dreams and that he was waiting for her outside her ballet school in Santiago de Cuba , while she took her lessons. “My poor father waiting for me there in the blue cart, I will never forget … How I thank you for that, ‘Pipipopo’!” He said in an interview with Univision.

Mr. Estefan knew how to advise his daughter since she was a child and Lili is well aware of several of his advice, such as the following: “Study hard, always have what is yours and shine with your own light.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.