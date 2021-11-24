Although many have grown up with fairy tales and long dresses, it is no secret to anyone that this pink life is much more complicated than it is believed, and convincing proof that this is the life of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Almost two years ago, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie put themselves in the middle between themselves and the British family after a series of events that are now in the public domain.

Much like Lady Di, Harry and his wife broke the silence and confirmed to Oprah Winfrey several issues of royalty, from racism, mistreatment and harassment from “the firm.”

The couple is about to turn two years of the crown. Photo. .

Despite everything, Buckingham Palace spokesmen answered the couple and assured them that they are issues that should be played behind closed doors and assured that despite everything they are still family.

But the Prince of Wales’ youngest son has not returned to London since last July, when a statue in memory of the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer, was unveiled.

But now a new bomb may explode, as it is the long-awaited christening of the daughter of the Sussex Dykes, Lilibet Diana, as they could make her even side of the royal traditions.

Archie su wore the famous garment. Photo: .

It should be noted that nothing has been officially declared yet, but the couple has declined the invitation of the royal family to spend Christmas with them in London, for this reason it is believed that the christening of the girl will be in the US and not in the UK.

The famous robe of the British crown

A few days ago, it became known that the famous royal tradition around christenings could be in jeopardy by the ceremony honoring the children of Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughters.

And it is that the Princesses Beatriz and Zara decided to join the festivities and celebrate together the babies who were born with just a few weeks apart, so one of them will not be able to wear the luxurious and exceptional garment.

In 2004 they created a replica of the luxurious garment. Photo: ..

Well, the occasion was a very special one because everything has been very complicated, from the health of the 95-year-old monarch, to the most recent death of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last April.

History of Queen Victoria’s robe

It is a 180-year-old tradition; Since 1841, all members of the British Royal Family have been baptized in the same robe that Queen Victoria wore for the sacrament of her eldest daughter.

This beautiful and luxurious garment had to be discontinued in 2004, after 62 royal baptisms, the last to be worn by Lady Louis, one of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest granddaughters.

The royal family has had this tradition for almost 200 years. Youtube.

Faced with this situation, the Queen commissioned her right hand when it came to clothing, Angela Kelly, to make an exact replica, in such detail that the dressmaker decided to paint the delicate lace with tea bags to achieve the same tone as the old piece.

The first to wear the new robe was Viscount Severn, youngest son of the Dukes of Wessex and the last grandson of Queen Elizabeth and as expected the Queen’s great-grandchildren have worn it, making it quite recognizable in the images of the baptisms.

So far it is known that there are two baptisms that are missing and it is about Lilibet, daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Sienna, daughter of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but neither date has been revealed.

All three of Kate Middleton’s children have been baptized with the famous robe. Photo: .

And it is that everything indicates that the youngest granddaughter of the late Princess of Wales will be far from the United Kingdom and the Windsors, as happened with her brother, Archie, because neither they nor their parents have planned to return to the old continent.

