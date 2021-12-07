The crisis of the Blazers is accentuated. They have six defeats in the last seven games, They are the worst defense in the NBA and have Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum temporarily out of the game.. The disconnection with Chauncey Billups is brutal, they occupy 10th place in the Western Conference and the project is in a check that is almost mate. Terry Stotts’ change hasn’t worked and the feeling is that the stalemate they were in with their coach is closer to reality than anything else. The squad does not give for more, the collective game is conspicuous by its absence, Lillard has been bad when he has been and the confidence that the situation is different is now non-existent.

The thing is: is there a solution? Apparently, the situation is more than complicated. Billups charged his players and they do not believe in the narrative or the speech of a rookie coach who can make his time on the NBA benches something ephemeral. After the first 25 games, the team borders on embarrassment, concatenates one defeat with another and does not seem to see the light with a squad that is better, player by player and by talent, than many of those ahead and behind them. And there has been talk of a departure from Billups, a dismissal upwards to occupy the position of General Manager or of certain adjustments that have included Neil Olshey’s goodbye from the offices, a new episode of the constant excesses that echo within the entity.

In the midst of all the sainete, some rumors have reappeared. And one that has sounded with great force has said it (of course) Shams Charania. Sam Amick has also talked about it. And everything indicates that Damian Lillard wants to play with Ben Simmons. The Sixers point guard is still anchored in an unsolvable problem with his franchise and, after requesting the transfer without luck in the summer, has moved away from the dynamics of a team that is angry with him, something mutual. And his exit is difficult (those 177 million that he signed in four years have something to do with it)But the once-unlikely handover options are becoming increasingly tangible.

The Blazers reportedly offered McCollum and a first round draft in exchange for the point guard. The deal could also include Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little. At the moment, nothing has been finalized and it does not seem that it will happen in the next few hours, but the rumor sounds louder and louder and responds to Lillard’s wishes. That in 20 games, let us remember, he is at only 21.5 points per game (his worst figure in seven years), with less than 40% in field goals and just 30% in triples. The worst shooting numbers of his career. And all in line with a team adrift, which does not find its identity. Not that, not a course that takes them to a place other than disaster. We will see.