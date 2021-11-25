11/25/2021 at 06:31 CET

The young man Jonathan David appeared to give Lille the second win of this Champions League. The French took a slice from a long play that ended up at the Canadian’s feet to go ahead at halftime and endure the onslaught of Salzburg in the second half, which was not much either.

With this victory, the French finally add their first victory at home in their new stadium Pierre Mauroy. Since October 17, 2006, when Lille failed to win a home game in the Champions League, when they beat AEK Athens 3-1.

Group G is crazy, which in the absence of a match can still have any of the four teams in any of the four positions. The triumphs of the French team and Sevilla They change the group completely again and postpone any type of decision to the sixth and last day of the league.

Jonathan David, a star with a lot of goal

Jonathan David is shining with his own light this season. The Canadian already has 12 goals So far this season, he has little to envy the great promises of European football like Haaland.

Precisely the forward of the Borussia Dortmund He is the only player born in 2000 or later who has scored more goals this season than Jonathan David. The Norwegian scored 13 goals in his tireless goal-scoring drive, just one more than the young Lille striker.