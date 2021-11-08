11/08/2021

Act. At 22:15 CET

Relaxation forbidden. The message sent by Luis Enrique to his players was very clear from day one. The Asturian coach gave no respite and from the first session he tightened the nuts on his players so that everyone is fully aware of the importance of the matches on Thursday in Athens against Greece and on Sunday in Seville against Sweden to achieve the direct ticket face to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Logic indicates that Spain must win both games to lead the group and avoid the dangerous playoffs in March. Sweden leads the standings with two points more than Red and on Thursday they visit weak Georgia, so everything indicates that they will add the victory.

The Swedes play at 6:00 p.m. in Tiblisi, while the national team will do so at 8:45 p.m. in Athens. Therefore, the Spanish team will already know before playing if it requires all six points in its two games to be first.

Very motivated

Luis Enrique has approached this international window with an enthusiasm that infects. In training he was very much on top of his players and spoke individually with Koke and Morata. Some relaxed talks, but aimed at the footballers perceive the total confidence of their coach.

Morata’s case is special since he is not going through his best moment at Juventus, but in the selection it is essential. His goals are basic, although in this case, the coach has the wild card of Raúl de Tomás, played against the loss of Ansu Fati and who is sweet in the face of the opposing goal.

Lucho took the baton and raised his voice in the rounds so that no one was misled. All the exercises were carried out at a very high level and with the technician correcting the smallest detail. A commendable attitude in a delicate moment in which all the details count in the fight to go to the World Cup.

The Asturian lived with some anguish, as he himself confessed, the weekend for the injuries of players like Ansu Fati, Eric Garcia and Yerémi Pino, which were on the initial list. All of them were going to have an important role: Ansu to clear the path of the goal, Eric as the initiator of the game from behind against very defensive opponents and Yerémy to create imbalance

RDT and Diego Llorente were the substitutes for Ansu and Eric, while yesterday the presence of Brais Méndez was confirmed to replace. Lucho opted for a creative midfielder before adding another striker since the roster of battering rams is wide in this call.

The pace of work will be high in this concentration and this morning the tactical work will intensify in Las Rozas. The priority is to find a way to create spaces and generate chances against a very defensive Greece and Sweden.