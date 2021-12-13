12/13/2021 at 21:00 CET

The Sports Linares, First RFEF team, will try to repeat the feat that Real Jaén achieved in 2019 when, as a Third Division team, they eliminated Alavés in the Cup, which tomorrow will jump to the Linarejos stadium with a formation full of substitute players.

Precisely, the current coach of the Andalusian team, Alberto Gonzalez, directed Real Jaén when on December 17, 2019 beat Alavés 3-1 in La Victoria, with goals from Ocana, Miguel Martin Y Fran Hernandez, in front of both Pere Pons for the people of Vitoria.

Protected in that feat and in the five days that he has been undefeated in the League, with four victories and a draw in group 2 of its category, in addition to the success in the first round against Nástic de Tarragona on penalties, Linares wants to rush all the options to overcome the team trained by Javier Calleja.

Alberto Gonzalez plans to rotate with respect to the team that drew last Saturday against the Balompédica Linense in his house, where tomorrow he expects an attendance of some 5,000 people.

The jienense team will face a higher category club for the third consecutive season after being matched in the 2019/2020 campaign with Girona (Second A), who won 1-2, and in the last edition with Sevilla, who won 0-2.

In front, Alavés’ substitutes will be put to the test in their second round of cupbearer after changing the pace in LaLiga Santander after achieving a point against Getafe.

The triumph against Unami Segoviano, in a match that broke after the most important babazorros players took the field this year, It was an example of what the Basque squad can expect against a bigger rival in a competition that has not done well in recent years and that has a bitter memory of Jaén.

Everything points to the Madrid coach, Javi Calleja, count again with several players who acted in the first round What Antonio Sivera in the goal, with Javi lopez Y Saul Garcia on the sides.

It is possible that the French Florian Lejeune take part in the “once & rdquor; initial due to the fact that he will not be able to play in the league due to suspension and forms a pair with Alberto Rodríguez “Tachi & rdquor; on the axis of the rear.

Lesions of Ximo Navarro Y Thomas Pina, in addition to the positive of Matt Miazga, will condition the rotations also in the center of the field where they could act from the beginning Alex Balboa Y Toni Moya.

Ivan Martin Y Miguel De la Fuente are candidates to occupy the offensive flanks, while Mamadou sylla Y John guidetti They could occupy the most advanced area of ​​the Glorious.

Probable lineups

Linares Deportivo: Razak; Perejón, Fran Lara, Josema, Marín, Sanchidrián, Meléndez, Rodri, Carnicer, Etxaniz and Hugo Díaz.

Alaves: Sivera; Saul García, Lejeune, Tachi, Javi López; Toni Moya, Balboa, Iván Martín, Miguel; Guidetti and Sylla.

Referee: Isidro de Mera Escuderos (C. Castilla-La Mancha).

Stadium: Linarejos.

Schedule: 21.00 hours.