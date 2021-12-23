If you are a fan of video games and you have Linux as your operating system, you are in luck because most of the games on the platform can now be played on your computer.

Linux is a very valid option as an operating system. The community has created quality interfaces and programs that allow us to have a computer that works far from Windows or Mac.

It offers us more privacy, better defense against viruses and applications that work well, in addition to having many free. Despite its advantages, they have always had the thorn of video games nailed.

The industry has focused more on other majority systems, not to mention consoles. Even if that has changed thanks to Steam, which shows in this graph the compatibility of the games on your platform with Linux.

As you can see, in the Top 1,000 of the most used games, 77% are compatible with Linux. Among the top 100 the figure rises to 80%, but those who give more problems are in the Top 10, with only 40%.

This is normal, given that among the 10 most played we find Microsoft titles such as Halo Infinite, which came out this month to very good reviews. We also find PUBG (closely related to Microsoft) or New World, which is from Amazon.

Yes indeed, Valve fans can be happy because Dota2, Team Fortress, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive are supported on Linux via Steam. All of them belong to the Top 10 and can be played perfectly.

Who has achieved it?

All this deployment and effort is due to Proton, a Valve tool that was introduced on Steam. Thanks to it, Steam games aimed at Windows can be played on Linux.

It is a program that uses applications such as Wine or DXVK, translating for Linux what was not originally made for this operating system.

These are the Linux distros that you should try in 2021, a year in which this operating system will surely continue to improve significantly.

This application is used together with the collective program ProtonDB, to get as many video games as possible to the players. It does this by getting reports from players who have used Proton in Steam titles.

With the help of the community and the reports, it ends up getting Steam games to work on Linux. Now it’s time to play something and it won’t matter if you’re not from Windows, because it almost certainly works.