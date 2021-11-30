

Lionel Messi continues to make great history in world football.

Photo: Franck Fife / . / .

The Argentinian Lionel messi he enlarged his legend with a seventh Ballon d’Or, award for a season in which he achieved his first triumph with the national team, the Copa América, to which he attributed the impulse to win the award.

In a glamorous ceremony in Paris, worthy of the delivery of film awards, the former Barcelona player received the trophy from his friend Luis Suárez and also attended the consecration of two of his former teammates: Alexia Putellas as a female Golden Ball and Pedri as a Kopa trophy that designates the best under-21 of the year.

The night was completed by the Italian goalkeeper Gianlugi Donnarumma, who won the Yashin trophy that rewards the best goalkeeper of the year.

In a careful staging, with hundreds of fans surrounding the theater and chanting the name of their idols, especially Messi and Kylian Mbappé, who finished ninth, his worst classification in the last three years, the trophies came in a racing car piloted by the Spanish Fernando Alonso and the French Esteban Ocón, both teammates in Alpine, sponsor of the ceremony, in which ex-footballer Didier Drogba acted as teacher.

The apotheosis came with Messi, who surpassed the Polish in the classification Robert Lewandowski and the Italian-Brazilian Jorginho, who ousted the Frenchman from Real Madrid Karim Benzema from the podium, thanks to his triumphs in the Eurocup with Italy and in the Champions League with Chelsea.

His clubmate Ngolo Kanté was fifth and Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of five editions, finished sixth, for the first time off the podium since 2010.

Messi: happy and grateful

The Argentine recognized that without the victory in the last Copa América he would not have achieved this award, which makes his seventh Ballon d’Or a special reward, after so many others won thanks to his play at Barça.

Messi, who becomes the first footballer to win the Ballon d’Or with the PSG jerseyHe also pointed out that the award gives him strength to achieve new challenges in a club that aspires to everything because of the great squad it has.

After leaving the club of his life, Barcelona, ​​last summer, the Rosario footballer acknowledged that he did not have his best season, but that the victory against Brazil in the Copa América final helped him achieve a dream.

He also made it clear that Lewandowski, top scorer of the year, deserves a Ballon d’Or, that the Pole would have won last year had it not been for the pandemic forcing the ceremony to be canceled. “Let them take it home,” said Messi from the stage of the elegant Chatelet theater in Paris.