

Messi was happy and grateful for obtaining his seventh Ballon d’Or.

The Argentinian Lionel messi, who this Monday won his seventh Ballon d’OrHe assured that he is now focused on achieving goals with the team and that he does not think about the eighth yet.

“The most important thing is the collective prizes, it is clear that the Copa América gave me the option of winning this award. Now I am in a new stage after having spent my whole life in the same place. I’m adjusting to a new club, a city. I am happy to spend this moment, this gives me a lot of strength to face new challenges“, said.

“I am excited about a dressing room in which the best in the world are, little by little we grow as a team and I individually. But I’m not thinking about the individual, in the eighth Ballon d’Or“, he pointed.

The Argentine attributed the award to his triumph in the Copa América. “Beyond the fact that I think I had a good year at Barcelona, ​​although we couldn’t get the Champions League or the league, we fought to the end and won the Copa del Rey“, said.

“Winning the Copa América was something very special, other times I had the feeling that I was missing something, that I had not met my objectives with the national team. It had been close. This award gives me strength for this new stage of my life, to start it in the best way at this new club“, said.

He acknowledged that having won the Copa América has reconciled him with the Argentine public.

“The selection feels different, more loose, there is a communion with the people, they are enjoying it. It was a special Copa América, it was going to be played in Argentina and then it was in Brazil and we beat them in the final in Maracana after so many years, it was extraordinary“, said.

Messi promised that they will fight to win the World Cup in Qatar, although he acknowledged that there are teams that are now better than them. “We are not up to some, but we will do everything possible to fight as equals to anyone“, said.

The Argentine was proud to be the first player to win the Ballon d’Or with the PSG jersey and highlighted doing so in the city where he now lives. He also acknowledged that this has not been his best year and that without the victory in the Copa América he possibly would not have won the trophy.

“I had very good years throughout my career, but this one is special for having achieved the dream of the Copa América after having fought it so much, having a bad time in the national team, I lost finals, I received criticism and we continue trying without lowering our arms. I couldn’t finish my career without achieving something with the Argentine national team“, He indicated.