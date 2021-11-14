11/14/2021 at 3:16 PM CET

.

The Spanish rugby team, the lions, literally “ate” Russia’s, the bears, achieving a hefty score of 49-12, with offensive bonus included, which allows them to look optimistically at the 2023 World Cup.

The match was transcendental for the XV del León, who came out from the first second for victory supported by their drive, energy and desire and supported by a fantastic execution of the ‘touche-maul’, the main weapon of the Spanish team that marked the difference.

In the 7th minute, the first rehearsal for the XV del León arrived, through Marco Pinto after a ‘toche-maul’ that transformed Bautista Güemes to raise the score 7-0.

A hard tackle -neck plaque- from Valery Morozov It meant the red card and the expulsion which still further unbalanced the forces of the Spanish side.

The Spanish team continued with their game plan and in the 23rd minute came the second test, posed by Alvar Gimeno and transformed by Guemes to put the 14-0.

The third trial of the lions was, practically, a carbon copy of the first with a new maul after touche that I paint he posed again and Guemes to transform, which meant the 21-0 with which the break was reached.

In the continuation the Spanish dominance followed and after a splendid move by the entire Spanish forward, Manu Mora, minute 44.30, signed the fourth test, which Guemes, infallible, sentenced for a great 28-0.

The bears shot with pride and in an electric play, poorly defended by Spain, they managed to score a test by means of Konstantin Urumov, that Ramil Gaisin failed to transform, leaving the score at 28-5 in the 49th minute.

In minute 64, Fabien Perrin took advantage of a mistake by the Russian defense to get the fifth perch of the lions, transformed by Manuel Ordas which was 35-5.

Vikto Kononov took advantage of a defensive error to score the second try for his team, which transformed Gaisin at 35-12 at minute 68.

With the game a little washed out and with continuous cons, the Spanish team knew how to focus again and materialize its dominance with a test of Joan Losada in minute 69, and another one in minute 76 in charge of Bittor Aboitiz, which transformed Ordas, which closed the scoring with a new transformation after punishment hit until the final 49-12.

Spain has 5 points in the standings and sees the road to the World Cup a little clearer.