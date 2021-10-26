Lions of the Caracas he won in the first duel of the series a Navigators of Magellan in the 2021 season of the LVBP.

The first round between the Eternal Rivals favored Leones del Caracas. It was the herd that emerged victorious from José Bernardo Pérez de Valencia, after coming back in the last third of the match against the relay of Navigators of the Magellan. The scoreboard ended 6-4.

Things started well for Caracas. Ronny Cedeño hit a solo home run in the second inning. The ball went out through center field and put the longhairs up.

Meanwhile, big league José Mujica made a dream debut in the league. He was on the mound for 3.0 innings. Only one of the 10 batters he faced reached base, and it was a single.

“I have no words. I am happy. Since I was born I have always liked to pitch here, with my family. I am grateful to the fans, with all the support. The team is good ”, said the right after its premiere. “First of all I have to give a lot of credit to the pitching coach (Wilson Álvarez). He explained to me how to work them. He was one of the key pieces for this game ”.

Mujica was relieved by Ronald Herrera, who after taking a blank chapter, suffered three touchdowns in the fifth act. The lines were produced by Anderson De La Rosa’s home run with Gabriel Noriega in circulation, and also by a Cade Gotta single that allowed Engelb Vielma to score.

The Caracas he ambushed in the seventh inning against pitchers Luis and José Martínez. Romer Cuadrado, with runners at first and second base, doubled the center-field wall. Antonio Piñero scored. Cedeño, shortly after, was gummed by wild pitch. The board flipped with unstoppable two-run producer Erick Castillo, who was put out at second trying to extend the hit.

Cedeño extended the lead a bit more in the eighth inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Wilfredo Tovar. The last attack of the Ship occurred in the lower part of that chapter, with a sacrifice fly by Leonardo Reginatto. The victory went to Loiger Padrón, with a relay of 1.1 blank innings. The defeat fell on José Martínez. José Torres achieved his second save of the season.

“Victory is victory, it doesn’t matter who we play against. Team coming from behind is a winning team. Today we show what we have, we do not surrender, “said manager José Alguacil. “For that we prepare this team. It was a short training session, but we prepared for these moments. Little by little it will go well for us ”. Lions returns to the field this Tuesday, at the La Guaira Forum, against Bravos de Margarita

With information Press Lions.