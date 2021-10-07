In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Cheap laptops are in fashion, so much so that this week Amazon is selling models of all brands and categories. Cheap laptops, Chromebooks, ultrabooks, even gaming laptops at very low prices.

But you will also be able to find desktop computers that are perfect for families or as a work team that you do not want to move from a table.

If you want to buy a cheap laptop, right now you have these options at the best possible price on Amazon, with totally free shipping.

Best value for money: Lenovo Ideapad 3

€ 599.99 at Amazon

One of the most common Lenovo notebooks is the model Lenovo IdeaPad 3. A team with a 15.6 inch screen and Intel Core i5 processor at a great price.

This laptop is one of those perfect models for most people, whether they are looking for a computer to work, study or simply to navigate and manage their life online. These are its characteristics.

15.6 “FullHD (1920×1080) TN screen, 250nits, Anti-glare Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (4C / 8T, 2.4 / 4.2GHz, 8MB) 8GB RAM (4GB Soldered DDR4-3200 + 4GB SO-DIMM DDR4- 3200) 512 GB storage M.2 SSD 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe expandable up to 1 TB Integrated graphics card Intel Iris Xe Graphics Operating system: Windows 10 Home

Although all these laptops come with Windows 10, in this case this Lenovo Ideapad 3 can be upgraded to Windows 11.

Amazon has lowered it to 599.99 euros with free shipping.

Best option with AMD processor: Lenovo Ideapad 5

€ 729.99 at Amazon

A low-end laptop option with an AMD processor is this Lenovo Ideapad 5. It is a team that follows the same logic as the previous model: perfect as a multimedia laptop, to study or work.

It has a 14-inch Full HD screen, so it is more compact and lightweight. It also has a powerful Ryzen 7 processor and 16 GB of RAM memory, which is a plus so that it works better for longer.

14 “FullHD screen, 1920×1080 pixels, IPS, 300nits, anti-glare, 45% NTSC AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor (8C / 16T, 1.8 / 4.3GHz, 4MB L2 / 8MB L3) 16GB RAM memory Soldered DDR4-3200 512GB storage M.2 SSD 2280 PCIe 3.0×4 NVMe Integrated graphics card AMD Radeon Graphics Operating system: Windows 10 Home in S mode

It is ready to update to Windows 11 without problem, since its processor is the most modern, launched at the beginning of the year.

The sale of this Lenovo Ideapad 5 is lower, but has a 9% discount staying at 729.99 euros.

With Intel Core 11th Gen. and cheap: Medion Akoya S15449

€ 499.99 at Amazon

Medion is a brand that has been in the computer world for many years and now has very well prepared equipment at really good prices.

This model Medion Akoya S15449 has a 15.6 inch Full HD screen, an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. All for a price of less than 500 euros.

These are its characteristics.

15.6-inch FullHD screen with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and IPS technology. Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor (4 Cores, 8MB Intel Smart Cache, up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology). 8GB DDR4 RAM memory. 512GB SSD storage. Integrated Intel Iris X graphics card. Without Operating System.

By not having an operating system you can take advantage of a discount, because normally the price of the Windows license is added to the price you pay.

If you want to install Windows from scratch you can follow these steps. It is a tutorial that works for both Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Perfect for working at home: HP 255 G8

€ 529 at Amazon

HP 255 G8 It is a 15.6-inch laptop with a mid-range processor and that serves both as a multimedia computer to watch movies, surf the Internet, save files … or to work on it.

It uses an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 256 GB SSD, but the latter two are upgradeable when you need an upgrade in a while.

15.6 “FullHD screen AMD RYZEN 5-3500 processor (6 cores, 3.6 GHz up to 4.1 GHz) 8 GB DDR4 RAM memory 256 TB SSD (5400 rpm) Windows 10 Home operating system

Although this laptop has other processor options, such as an Intel Celeron that is cheaper and an Intel Core i3 that is more or less on a par with this AMD, for 529 euros this HP 255 G8 is not bad at all.

Don’t worry because it is upgradeable to Windows 11.

The option with Chrome OS: Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook

€ 229.99 at Amazon

Among the cheap laptop options and also discounted of these Amazon offers, we highlight this Lenovo Ideapad 3 Chromebook. Not to be confused with other Windows Ideapad 3s.

It is a laptop with a 14-inch Full HD screen and with Chrome OS as the operating system. It is fast, easy to use, safe and also has a good autonomy. Perfect for those who only need to connect to the internet and do everything from a web browser.

14 “FullHD 1920×1080 pixels screen, TN, 220nits, anti-glare MediaTek MT8183 processor (8C, 4x A73 @ 2.0GHz + 4x A53 @ 2.0GHz) 4GB RAM memory Soldered LPDDR4X-1866 64GB storage eMMC 5.1 Integrated graphics card ARM Mali- G72 MP3 GPU Operating system: Chrome OS

Chrome OS is also compatible with Android applications, so you always have an option to download programs should you need them.

Amazon has lowered it 23% leaving it at 229.99 euros.

Best MacBook Pro Alternative: Razer Book 13

€ 1,399 at Amazon

Razer is one of the leading brands in gaming products, known for its peripherals such as keyboards, mice and headphones with RGB effects. But it also has a range of gaming laptops and more recently a range of high-end laptops, in the style of MacBook Pro.

The new Razer Book 13 It is a powerful laptop aimed at those who need power and versatility, as well as a good design.

It has a 13.4 inch screen and a processor 11th Gen Intel Core i7, in addition to 16 GB of RAM. It is a laptop that, although it is expensive, is worth it for its quality.

13.4 “FullHD 1920 x 1080, 360Hz Screen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Processor 16GB Ram Memory LPDDR4x 4267Mhz 256GB Storage PCIe M.2 SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics Card Operating System: Windows 10 Home

It is upgradeable to Windows 11 and may be one of the best alternatives to the MacBook Pro in the Windows world.

You can buy it on Amazon with a discount of 300 euros, staying at 1,399 euros.

The gaming option: MSI GE66 Raider

€ 1,949 at Amazon

Gamer design, maximum power in processors and possibly a team that you can not put a but.

The gaming laptop MSI GE66 Rider has it all. And when we say everything is everything. Starting with one 15.6-inch screen with 240Hz refresh rate.

Inside a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 32 GB RAM memory (yes, 32 GB), 1 TB SSD and a card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 8GB graphics. There will be no game that cannot be opened with the best graphic quality.

15.6 “FHD (1920 * 1080), 240Hz, close to 100% sRGB display Intel Core i7-10870H + HM470 Processor 32GB DDR IV RAM (16GB * 2) (3200MHz) RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB graphics card Windows 10 Home operating system Advanced Windows 10

Amazon has lowered it to 362 euros from its original price, which was 2,311 euros. Right now you can get it for 1,949 euros.

It is the most expensive laptop that you will see right now, but without a doubt the technical characteristics deserve it.

Cheapest Desktop: HP Slim Desktop

€ 229 at Amazon

What if you want a desktop PC so you can use it with your family or in a fixed position to work? Then this HP Slim Desktop It is a good option for its versatility, but above all for its price.

Count with one Intel Celeron processor and 8 GB of RAM memory, so you can not ask for the maximum performance for heavy programs, but that it will work perfectly as a computer for work or multimedia.

Its 256 GB SSD storage is fine to store all your necessary files, but it also has many USB ports and an SD card reader on the front, as well as a headphone port to have everything closer.

Intel Celeron J4025 processor (2 GHz base frequency, up to 2.9 GHz, 2 MB L2 cache, 2 cores) 8 GB DDR4-2400 MHz RAM 256 GB storage SSD Integrated graphics card Intel UHD 600 Graphics Ports: 4 x SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-A with 5 Gbps signal rate; 1 x headphone / microphone combo jack; 1 x VGA; 1 x serial; 1 x HDMI 1.4b; 1 x RJ-45 Windows 10 Operating System

HP and Microsoft confirm that with these features you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

This is a very cheap desktop PC that will only cost you 299 euros at Amazon.

All-in-one: HP All-in-One 24-dp0007ns

€ 614 at Amazon

If you want to save yourself problems with your new computer and you don’t even want to see a cable in between, this HP All-in-One 24-dp0007ns It is an all-in-one PC that interests you.

It has a 24-inch screen with all the components inside. It also comes with a wireless keyboard and mouse, as well as WiFi and Bluetooth. Therefore the only cable you will need is the one from the electrical outlet.

23.8 “(60.5 cm) diagonal Full HD display; IPS; 3-sided micro-edge bezel; anti-glare; 250 nits; 72% NTSC (1920 x 1080) AMD Ryzen 5-4500U processor (2 base clock, 3 GHz, maximum clock boost up to 4.0 GHz, 8 MB L3 cache, 6 cores) Memory 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM Storage 512 GB SSD Graphics card AMD Radeon Integrated Graphics Operating System Windows 10

Taking into account the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, the 512 GB of SSD storage and that it has Windows 10 upgradeable to Windows 11, it is a very good option to have it as a family computer or to work.

Amazon has reduced it by 12%, or what is the same, you will save 85 euros from its original price. Take it home for 614 euros and shipping costs are free.

