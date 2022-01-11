Cuban actress and singer Lis Vega has shown that at 44 years of age he has an enviable body, and proof of this is the daring cleavage that she boasts in her recent publications on her Instagram account.

The also dancer likes to please her almost 2 million followers on Instagram, with whom she constantly shares photos and videos showing off her sensual figure, which has stolen sighs from men on more than one occasion.

Lis Vega boasts a heart attack cleavage

This time, Lis Vega shared a video where she appears dressed in tight white pants and in order not to lose her sexy style, she combined it with an original blouse that has a great neckline.

The garment, yellow with print, sIt is only held in the middle with a small chain, showing a large part of the breasts, not the Cuban one, who moves in a very sensual way in front of the camera.

“Life every time surprises me more VIBES #lapoetadelourbano #MIAMI … Happy start of week blessings“Wrote the Cuban actress.

Show off her statuesque body

It is common for Lis Vega to share with her followers images where she poses with little clothing to show off her well-formed body, which she maintains thanks to her demanding exercise routines.

In one of her recent images, she models a white dress that perfectly frames her heart attack figure.

In addition to posting suggestive and scantily-clad photos and videos, Lis Vega also shares positive messages to motivate her followers to move on in life.

“Inspire someone today, maybe tomorrow you will find it and tell you. THANKS TO YOU I NEVER GIVEN UP- Rebooting #lapoetadelourbano My #dress is from @____ pretty_45 I loved my gift follow her #outfits #womanstyle #fashion #latina #actiz ”, highlights one of the messages of the Cuban actress.

The famous Cuban has managed to stay in the public’s taste thanks to her constant publications on Instagram, which has become her refuge to be in contact with her people.

