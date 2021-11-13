11/13/2021 at 20:45 CET

The last thing Cristiano Ronaldo wants, after a difficult year in Manchester, It would be having to go to the playoffs with Portugal. The Portuguese will face Serbia in Lisbon with victory and a draw as guarantees of direct qualification, but if they slip they will fall to second place.

The bad image that Fernando Santos’ men showed in Dublin against Ireland was worrying, and it is an obligation that they manage to demonstrate to the Serbs the reasons why they are leaders of the group. They will not be able to count on Pepe for this, who saw the red on Irish soil and will be out of the final game.

For its part, the team of Dragan Stojkovic will aim to improve the presentation of the first leg in Belgrade where they reached a 2-2 draw against the Portuguese. This time the result would leave them in playoffs for the appointment in Qatar in December next year.

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS:

Portugal: Patrick; Cancello, Danilo, Dias, Mendes; Fernandes, Palhinha, Moutinho; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

Serbia: Rajkovic; Milenkovic, S. Mitrovic, Pavlovic; Radonjic, Milinkovic-Savic, Gudelj, Kostic; Tadic; A. Mitrovic, Vlahovic

Referee: Danielle Orsato (Italy).

Hour: 20:45.

Stadium: Give Light.