Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens are this year those in charge of announcing the list of nominees and nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards granted by the SAG of the United States in which the guild itself awards the best performances in film and television. We will meet the final winners and winners on February 27, in a ceremony that, at least for now, will be face-to-face and will be held at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport, a place that, according to the organization, will allow them, due to its size, to maintain sanitary measures imposed by the state of California.

At this point it is still not clear if they will repeat the 2020 strategy of not having a presenter or presenter (2021 we do not count it because it was virtual), but what we do know is that the Life Achievement award, the recognition to a whole career, they have granted it this year to Helen Mirren, for his work in theater, film and television during more than fifty years of his career.

Often, but not always, the award for best cast later coincides with the Oscar for Best Picture, so these nominations are at least a terrific clue to what awaits us at this year’s film industry grand prizes. The union has just over 124 thousand members with the right to vote and these are his favorites and favorites this year:

Nominations for the SAG Awards 2022

Best cast

– ‘Belfast’

– ‘CODA’

– ‘Don’t look up’

– ‘The Gucci House’

– ‘The Williams method’

Best Leading Actress

– Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

– Olivia Colman for ‘The Lost Daughter’

– Lady Gaga for ‘La Casa Gucci’

– Jennifer Hudson for ‘Respect’

– Nicole Kidman for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Best Leading Actor

– Javier Bardem for ‘Being the Ricardos’

– Benedict Cumberbatch for ‘The Power of the Dog’

– Andrew Garfield for ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’

– Will Smith for ‘The Williams Method’

– Denzel Washington for ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

Best Supporting Actress

– Caitriona Balfe for ‘Belfast’

– Cate Blanchett for ‘The Alley of Lost Souls’

– Ariana DeBose for ‘West Side Story’

– Kirsten Dunst for ‘The Power of the Dog’

– Ruth Negga for ‘Chiaroscuro’

Best Supporting Actor

– Ben Affleck for ‘The Tender Bar’

– Bradley Cooper for ‘Licorice Pizza’

– Troy Kotsur for ‘CODA’

– Jared Leto for ‘La Casa Gucci’

– Kodi Smit-McPhee for ‘The Power of the Dog’

TV

Best Cast: Drama

– ‘Succession’

– ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

– ‘The Morning Show’

– ‘The Squid Game’

– ‘Yellowstone’

Best Actress: Drama

– Jennifer Aniston for ‘The Morning Show’

– Reese Witherspoon for ‘The Morning Show’

– Jung Ho-Yeon for ‘The Squid Game’

– Elisabeth Moss for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

– Sarah Snook for ‘Succession’

Best Actor: Drama

– Brian Cox for ‘Succession’

– Kieran Culkin for ‘Succession’

– Jeremy Strong for ‘Succession’

– Billy Crudup for ‘The Morning Show’

– Lee Jung-jae for ‘The Squid Game’

Best Cast: Comedy

– ‘The Great’

– ‘Hacks’

– ‘The Kominsky method’

– ‘Ted Lasso’

– ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Best Actress: Comedy

– Elle Fanning for ‘The Great’

– Sandra Oh for ‘The Director’

– Jean Smart for ‘Hacks’

– Juno Temple for ‘Ted Lasso’

– Hannah Waddingham for ‘Ted Lasso’

Best Actor: Comedy

– Michael Douglas for ‘The Kominsky Method’

– Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’

– Jason Sudeikis for ‘Ted Lasso’

– Martin Short for ‘Only Murders In The Building’

– Steve Martin for ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Best Actress: TV Movie or Limited Series

– Jennifer Coolidge for ‘The White Lotus’

– Cynthia Erivo for ‘Genius: Aretha’

– Margaret Qualley for ‘The Maid’

– Jean Smart for ‘Mare of Easttown’

– Kate Winslet for ‘Mare of Easttown’

Best Actor: TV Movie or Limited Series

– Murray Bartlett for ‘The White Lotus’

– Oscar Isaac for ‘Secrets of a marriage’

– Michael Keaton for ‘Dopesick: Story of an Addiction’

– Ewan McGregor for ‘Halston’

– Evan Peters for ‘Mare of Easttown’

DOUBLES OF ACTION

Best Cast: Movies

– ‘Black Widow’

– ‘Dune’

– ‘Matrix Resurrections’

– ‘No time to die’

– ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’

Best Cast: Television

– ‘Cobra Kai’

– ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

– ‘Loki’

– ‘Mare of Easttown’

– ‘The Squid Game’