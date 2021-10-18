Jon Rahm poses with Tiger Woods and the Hero World Challenge champion trophy. © PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson He is the only player on the North American team to win the Ryder cup on Whistling Straits who has not come to the call of Tiger Woods. This Monday the list of players who will participate in the Hero World Challenge 2021 and again a true constellation of stars gathers, although the losses of Number Two in the world, as well as that of Jon rahm, Number One, are more than significant.

The twenty players who will fight for the title in Albany, Bahamas, are Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau, Brooks Koepka, Harris English, Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Jordan Spieth, Daniel Berger, Tyrrell Hatton, Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Henrik Stenson , Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler and Justin Rose. These last three have entered the tournament by invitation.

As you can see, the tournament is once again spectacular. No less than fifteen of the twenty best players in the world have confirmed their presence. The response of the North American Ryder Cup team is especially significant. In this sense, the absence of Dustin Johnsonas it is the only one. Jon Rahm, for his part, has already commented that the season has been very long and hard and will close the competition in 2021 with the grand final of the Race to Dubai, where he will try to take the title. It will be their only tournament between now and the end of the year.

The Tiger tournament will be played from December 2 to 5 and among its winners are Jon Rahm himself, Stenson, who is the defending champion, Rickie Fowler, Matsuyama, Bubba Watson, Spieth, Zach Johnson or Tiger Woods himself. The appointment returns to the calendar after last year’s suspension due to the pandemic.

Once the list of players who will participate in the tournament has been revealed, the other great unknown remains: Will Tiger Woods be in the Bahamas to deliver the trophy to the champion? Will this be the first time Tiger can be seen publicly after the car accident last February?

The first edition of the Hero World Challenge was held in January 200 and was won by Tom Lehman. The tournament does not count for the FedEx Cup, but it does count for the world rankings. Hero has been the sponsor since 2014 and has been played in the Bahamas since 2015.