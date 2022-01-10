Netflix: List of the best movies that will arrive in 2022

The truth is that we are increasingly surprised by the famous platform of Netflix and its premieres are getting better and better and they keep their subscribers glued to the screen to see what new it will bring.

This is how, the rhythm of productions and premieres film does not stop, despite the new waves and variants of COVID.

The first films of 2022 are already beginning to reach the billboards and streaming platforms, while many people are still finishing enjoying all the best films that 2021 left us.

So next, we will review the most anticipated films of 2022 on Netflix, so that you do not miss anything on this platform in the coming months:

one

The moor

Spanish suspense film, directed by David Casademunt. In the 19th century, a family lives isolated in the mountains and will be put to the test by the appearance of a strange beast.

Date: Available now.

two

Mother / Android

A sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, in which a group of androids have waged a war against humanity.

Georgia and her boyfriend are looking for a safe place to care for the baby they are expecting.

Date: Available now.

3

Without shyness

A thriller that tells the story of Grace Miller, a mystery novelist who must contribute her experience to collaborate in the search for her sister’s murderer.

Date: January 13

4

The Texas Mwtanza

Second part (performed by Netflix) of Tobe Hopper’s horror classic.

After nearly 50 years in hiding, Leatherface returns to terrorize a group of idealistic young men who, sadly, end up lost in a remote Texas town.

Date: February 18.

5

Munich on the eve of a war

Based on the “best-seller” by Robert Harris, it takes us to Europe in 1938, with war about to break out and with Hitler prepared for the invasion of Czechoslovakia.

The government of Neville Chamberlain seeks a peaceful solution to the conflict, for which it sends the diplomat Hugh Legat. L

he film tells the story of a reunion that could have changed the course of history.

Date: January 21

6

The Adam Project

Starring Ryan Reynolds, it follows the story of a young man, Adam Reed, who is still in mourning for the loss of his father.

One day, while rummaging through his garage, he will come across an adult version of himself who has come from the future and needs his help.

Date: First semester.

7

Escape from Spiderhead

With a script by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, creators of “Welcome to Zombieland” and “Deadpool”, it places us in the near future and in the shoes of two characters, inmates in a center where the authorities experiment with their prisoners using drugs that alter His emotions.

Date: Not determined.

8

Through my window

Adaptation of the novel by Ariana Godoy, it is a youth romance with somewhat dramatic overtones.

A girl is obsessed with her neighbor, whom she sets out to love at any cost.

Date: February 4.

9

Back daggers 2

Second part of this funny and peculiar detective movie. This time around, we are faced with a new mystery and therefore a completely new cast with Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Ket Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Hawke, among others.

Date: Not determined.

10

Blonde

Starring Ana de Armas, it is a controversial biopic (due to its high sexual content) of Marilyn Monroe.

Date: To be determined.