listen to the voice of the Saiyan prince of Dragon Ball

We have always seen Vegeta fighting in Dragon Ball, but for the first time he takes the microphone and launches into the world of music. Of course, it’s not exactly the Saiyan prince who does it, but the actor who voices him in Japan, Ryo Horikawa.

The 65-year-old voice actor is promoting his first theme song, Beloved Blue (Beloved blue). Japanese fans have gone crazy listening to Horikawa, who has been the only voice of Vegeta in the series for the Japanese market.

He does it to celebrate his 60 years in the show, where he started when he was very young. At the moment there are only 16 seconds of the video on YouTube, but the official release will take place on April 26.

“It seems like a long time, but when I think back, 60 years have passed in the blink of an eye,” Horikawa said, quoted by Comic Book. “The release of my first single comes at this memorable moment.”

Beloved Blue The first album by Ryo Horikawa, the voice of Vegeta in Japan

Ryo Horikawa’s extraordinary career has not only led him to play Vegeta in Dragon Ball, but also to work in other anime franchises, such as Knights of the Zodiac (Saint Seiya), Mobile Suit Gundam, Legend of the Galactic Heroes and Detective Conan.

Vegeta’s musical album, or the actor who lends his voice

There will be four songs from Horikawa’s first album, entitled Beloved Blue, as the main theme. The other three are Werewolf, Robbers and Cops and I’m a Hero: the disc will sell for 1,650 yen, about $12.35 to change.

Ryo Horikawa The actor who lends his voice to Vegeta in Dragon Ball in Japan

“The point of the four songs is ‘fight’, but it’s not just ‘fight’, but a sense of insatiable resistance and challenging one’s fate,” Horikawa notes.

“Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me over the years. I will continue to evolve non-stop and show you a new Ryo Horikawa,” added Vegeta’s voice.