After racking up good profits over the past week, now the LTC price is finding itself in trouble in the short term; But how worrisome is the current drop? Let’s find out with the following Litecoin analysis and forecast.

At the time of this writing LTC is trading at $ 237.76, accumulating a loss of 11.33% in the last 24 hours, following the general bearish tide in the crypto market.

The drop managed to break through the immediate support we see on the LTC vs USDT daily chart ($ 251.23).

Now the bears are in control in the short term; however if we look to the left, we note that buyers are still the dominant force, so they may surprise us soon.

At the moment, it seems likely that we will see some more sales, but it is not a very good idea to still try to bet in favor of this direction, and in the next few paragraphs we will see why.

Litecoin analysis and forecast

In the monthly LTC vs USDT chart we see how the price has maintained a continuous succession of increasingly higher lows and highs, which are signifying the development of long-term momentum. In theory, this momentum should take this cryptocurrency towards a new all-time high quite far from the current one.

The developing candle is showing rejection of high prices, above a fairly relevant resistance zone, which makes the current decline make more sense.

However, it is completely clear that the dominant force is the bullish one, so any decline could be stopped by those who take advantage of low prices to climb in favor of the main trend.

Litecoin just broke through immediate resistance at $ 174.48, and is now facing the zone left by the previous all-time high, but based on this analysis and forecast, this latest hurdle will most likely soon be crossed as well.

Litecoin vs US Dollar monthly chart. Source: TradingView.

Weekly chart

From this time frame we can see how a small correction is currently in development, totally necessary after a significant upward momentum.

Buyers are clearly still in control. With this analysis and forecast we can conclude that the price of Litecoin is simply making a pullback, soon to resume the uptrend.

A good way to confirm that the bulls have regained control in the short term is to move down towards intraday time frames such as 4 hours or 1 hour, and wait for higher and higher lows and highs to start making.

Litecoin analysis and forecast. Source: TradingView.

