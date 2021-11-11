The price of Litecoin is standing out in the crypto market, thanks to a gain that exceeds 40% in the last 7 days. There are several key factors behind the rise, and we will be reviewing them below. Also, we will see how feasible it is that profits will increase in the near future.

At the time of writing, LTC is trading at $ 286.8, accumulating a gain of 9.43% in the last 24 hours. Its market capitalization is now $ 19,474 million, thus ranking 13th in the Crypto Online ranking.

The main attractions of this chain are undoubtedly its speed and cheapness, which is generating a great constant increase in transactions, achieving today the figure of 148,929 daily transactions. According to Bitinfocharts, the average cost of the fee per transaction on the Litecoin network is only $ 0.044.

Daily transactions on the Litecoin network. Source: Bitinfocharts.

How fast and cheap it is to operate on this network makes it extremely attractive for making daily payments. This is known to the team behind the project, and for this reason they have kept looking for partnerships with various payment processors.

Verifone’s partnership with Bitpay was recently announced. Verifone has more than 600,000 merchants with their points of sale, and Bitpay is one of the processors that handles the most retail payments involving BTC, ETH, and LTC.

Litecoin price technical analysis

In the weekly chart LTC vs USDT we observe the great performance of the last days, managing to cross the most relevant immediate resistance ($ 232.20).

It is now clear that the bulls have regained control in the short / medium term, and may well soon go to challenge the next resistance, located at $ 387.80.

It is likely that before reaching that price, some corrections will occur along the way. But for now the best idea is to try to get on the trend.

Litecoin could mark a new all-time high in the near future

When we zoom out and go to the monthly chart, we see that the price of Litecoin could still go much higher in the coming weeks / months.

LTC is currently building long-term momentum, which may not be halfway there yet.

After a big pullback that took the price to a low of $ 22.3 in December 2018, Litecoin gradually recovered and began to mark higher and higher lows and highs.

It is now getting closer and closer to challenging the resistance zone left by the previous all-time high, and will most likely be able to overcome it.

Technical analysis of the monthly graph of the price of Litecoin. Source: TradingView.

