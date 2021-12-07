12/07/2021 at 21:00 CET

Alberto Teruel

The confrontation between Benfica and Dinamo Kiev could be decisive in determining the outcome of group E. Although it is true that Barcelona depends on itself to advance to the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Barça fan will have to keep an eye on the Da Luz Stadium if the result in Munich is not favorable.

Benfica He faces the game with five units in his locker, four of them obtained against the azulgrana team (3-0 and 0-0). For Jorge Jesús’s pupils, it is not enough to win, as they are subject to Barça not getting the three points in their visit to the Allianz Arena. Dinamo, for its part, He has only managed to harvest one point throughout the five days, although these results do not correspond to the game shown. Lucescu’s men have only conceded two goals in their two clashes against Barcelona (1-0 and 0-1), and they faced the almighty Bayern at the Olímpico in Kiev (1-2).

In Lisbon as a whole, Verissimo, Gonçalves, Pinho and Radonjic will be out due to injury, while the Ukrainian team has casualties of Artem Besedin, Denys popov, Vladyslav Supriaga, Tomasz Kedziora and Ibrahim Kargbo.

On the tightrope

Jorge Jesús’ work at the head of Benfica has been questioned as the days went by. The ‘eagles’ occupy the third position of the table both in the League and in the Champions League, and the game shown by the team does not finish to please the Lisbon fans. The two defeats against Bayern in the Champions League (0-4 and 5-2) were a serious blow for Benfica, and the defeat against Sporting CP (1-3) in the Lisbon derby seems to be the last straw. glass.

Jorge Jesús risks everything to a card in the last day of the Champions League. His continuity in the Portuguese team’s bench hangs by a thread, and a defeat against Dinamo could precipitate his dismissal.

Probable lineups

Benfica: Odisseas; Morato, Otamendi; Vertonghen; Gilberto, Weigl, Mário, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Yaremchuk, Darwin

Dynamo: Buschan; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Andrievsky, Shepelev; Karavaev, Buyalsky, De Pena; Kulach

Referee: Deniz Aytekin

Stadium: Da Luz (9:00 p.m.).