10/29/2021

Act. At 12:54 CEST

Lorena gamarra

Just an hour before the deadline for submitting amendments to the entirety expired, the PNV spokesman in Congress, Aitor Esteban, confirmed this Friday that his party will not present his party and will limit itself to closing the Budget agreements through partial amendments, thus paving the way for the Government to carry out the annual accounts.

The main demand of the Basque nationalists has to do with the transfer of the Minimum Living Income. They consider that the proposal of the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security is, basically, the management of “a window” and what they demand is exclusive competence and comprehensive management. On this matter, as stated by Esteban, an agreement has been reached with the Executive.

The Basque leader has expressed his “confidence” and optimism in the negotiations and has listed another series of demands related to infrastructures such as the arrival of high speed in the Basque Country. In this sense, it has advanced that it will hold a meeting soon with affected mayors.

Following Esteban’s intervention, ERC leader in Congress, Gabriel Rufián, will announce his position after negotiations stalled on Thursday.

In this way, the bill will have at least five amendments to the whole: those of PP, Vox, Ciudadanos, Foro Asturias and Junts per Catalunya to which the CUP will foreseeably be added, which this Thursday also announced that it would present its own.

Other parliamentary partners such as EH Bildu have not put red lines, while BNG has said it will negotiate during the partial amendment process.