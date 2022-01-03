01/03/2022

Live and up to the minute the last hour of the winter transfer market in the world of football. In SPORT we tell you all the movements of the major european leagues with special attention to LaLiga Santander.

High, low, signings and rumors you will find them here. Follow live all the news of the transfer market.

Many news and many rumors that will mark the day to day of a hot winter informatively speaking. We started!

JON MORCILLO LOANED TO VALLADOLID

Athletic Club has made official the loan of player Jon Morcillo to Valladolid. The player was not counting on many minutes and went to Pucela, where Pacheta was looking to reinforce his squad.

LOFTUS-CHEEK, BARKLEY AND ZIYECH, ON THE DEPARTURE RAMP

According to ‘The Sun’, Chelsea wants to let these three players go to be able to undertake incorporations in some emptier demarcations, such as the lanes. All three players have been counting for Tuchel, but none of them is the undisputed starter. The Moroccan arrived to be key and has remained one more player on the squad.

THE NEWCASTLE GOES FOR AUBAMEYANG

According to the ‘Daily Star’, the Gabonese would be Newcastle’s first galactic signing. The magpies club, the new rich man in the Premier League, needs level incorporations to be able to climb positions and grow in its new project. For this, Aubameyang would arrive already in January. The Arsenal player would land in the north of England on loan and with a mandatory purchase option in June of about 25 million euros.

PSG, ATTENTION TO THE FUTURE OF GALLAGHER

According to ‘The Sun’, the Crystal Palace midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, is in the sights of the Parisian club with a view to strengthening the team both in this winter market and next summer. The medium is having a great season with the ‘eagles’ and even Chelsea had weighed the possibility of breaking the loan to recover it already this January.

LUCAS DIGNE CAN ALREADY LEAVE

According to ‘The Telegraph’, with the arrival of Mykolenko to Everton, the ‘toffee’ club would be in a position to let Lucas Digne go on loan. The Frenchman has lost prominence with Rafa Benítez and would be looking for a way out in this winter market. Inter and Chelsea, the two clubs most interested in acquiring the services of the French international.

TRIPPIER, THE CHELSEA’S NEW TARGET

Kieran Trippier is the new target of a Chelsea that wants to renew both lanes. Faced with Chillwel’s long-term casualty, the ‘blues’ have set their eyes on a Trippier who seems ready to return to the Premier League. The Newcastle also pretends to the English, who seems to have the hours counted in the Metropolitan Wanda.

THE THREE DEFENSES THAT BETIS FOLLOWS

Betis is having a sensational season. Those of Pellegrini are in Champions positions and classified for the qualifying rounds of the Europa League. But their ambition does not stop and they are already studying how to improve the team next summer. The directive has proposed to reinforce the defensive zone, and it would have three pointed names: Nacho, Luiz Felipe and Godin.

MODRIC VERY CLOSE TO RENEWING ONE MORE YEAR

As Carlo Ancelotti has stated and as the journalist Fabrizio Romano points out, the Croatian Luka Modric would be very close to renewing one more season for Real Madrid. The negotiations would be in their final stretch and the announcement would be imminent.

POGBA: BETWEEN TURIN AND PARIS

Paul Pogba can negotiate his future with any team from today. French is free in June and everything to the point that the next season will change of scene. Juventus and PSG are the two most well-positioned teams to get the services of a Pogba who wants to recover his best version, the one that he precisely showed in Turin.

ICARDI VERY CLOSE TO THE JUVENTUS

Juventus could have already tied the substitute of Alvaro Morata. The Argentinian Mauro Icardi would be very close to arriving in Turin with a loan of six months plus one 35 million euro purchase option. PSG would receive 2.5 million now for the assignment.

THE ARSENAL IS FIXED IN ISAK

Aubameyang’s possible departure from Arsenal, has set off the alarms in the ‘gunner’ board that would have already set its goal to replace him, according to .. Alexander Isak, would be the favorite name to call the Emirates if finally the Gabonese ends up leaving London.

AXEL TUANZEBE, OUTSIDE MANCHESTER UNITED

Napoli have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester United for Axel Tuenzebe. The defender will leave Aston Villa, although there is no purchase option.

Done deal and confirmed. Napoli have reached a verbal agreement with Man United for Axel Tuanzebe: loan until June, € 500k loan fee. Here we go soon! 🔴🤝 #Napoli Tuanzebe leaves #AVFC. The agreement will not include any buy option, as @DiMarzio reports – it’s simple loan. https://t.co/yhhea9YzYP – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022

NEWCASTLE OFFER BY TRIPPIER

As pointed out from England, the English club has presented a formal offer to acquire the services of the Atlético de Madrid player from this winter market

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Newcastle have submitted a formal bid to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/SAulHgn1fo – Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 1, 2022

ISAK, WATCHED BY ARSENAL

The forward of Real Sociedad, Alexander Isak, is one of the names Arsenal is considering to strengthen itself in the winter market if Aubameyang ends up leaving, according to .. The Swedish is a profile that is very liked in London and his arrival would be a priority if the condition of the departure operation is met.

