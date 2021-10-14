Telemundo Mack Roesch returns to Team Famosos in the fifth season of Exatlon USA.

If there is a participant who has made a mark on Telemundo’s sports reality show, Exatlon United States, it is Mack Roesch. The Team Famosos steeplechase champion, a native of Tampa, Florida, since he arrived in the third season, and then upon his return in the fifth, always stood out for his impeccable performance, marked strategy, and also very good energy, which made him one of the competition’s favorites, regardless of the color of the jersey.

A champion who lives the competition

The now champion of the fourth season of Exatlon United States, Norma Palafox, said it and was not wrong; Mack Roesch lives for and by the so-called “Fiercest Competition on the Planet”. Not for nothing is he always training, seeking to improve, grow and develop more and more as an athlete.

With his usual optimism, Mack Roesch accepted the invitation to a live session through the Exatlon United States Now Same Facebook community, where all the fans could even interact with him.

Among other things, Mack revealed that he has never stopped training and perfecting his technique, waiting for an eventual opportunity to return and thus meet the goal that he set and that he has not been able to achieve twice; raise the Exatlon United States trophy.

Roesch also assured that he maintains a close friendship with two emblematic faces of Exatlon United States: the champion of the fourth season, Nate Burkhalter, and also the runner-up of the third installment, Shaila Pérez, the beloved “Maquinita”, whom we have several times seen training alongside Mack.

With his recent birthday, Mack welcomed us from home, showed us his car, and even had a fresh, no-pose conversation about his life after Exatlon, including his way of always facing life’s challenges, always falling, getting up, and that also makes him a champion.

Another important characteristic of Mack Roesch that he has not lost is his faith in God, ensuring that it is precisely what has helped him to feel successful and victorious in each of his steps, and also his interest in Exatlon United States, on this he assured that an ideal competition would not be as long as the fourth season, and he does not rule out an “All Stars” version, where he has to face other very beloved warriors of the competition.

It is definitive, Mack Roesch is a champion determined to meet his goals, accompanied by a lot of discipline, strength, his moral principles and beliefs, love for his family and decision, not in vain he assured us that although he suffered a lot when he had to leave the competition , because that meant putting a brake on his dreams, but with the conviction of recovering to return to give everything.

And boy is he giving it, from his home in Tampa Florida, this champion not only looks healthier and stronger than ever, but is now ready for a definitive battle where he can achieve his dream, to be the Exatlon United champion! United!

Thanks for your time, Mack

