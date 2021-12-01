11/30/2021 at 18:47 CET

Adama Traoré he is not going through his best moment since his arrival at Wolverhampton. To the speedy Spanish winger he’s having a hard time getting into Bruno Lage’s plans and has only played half the minutes in the Premier League with no goals or assists. Adama is an old wish of Jürgen Klopp, who already wanted to sign him last summer, but the prohibitive price that Wolverhampton Wanderers put on it pushed Liverpool back.

Now, after a more than disappointing start, the market value of Traoré has plummeted and it appears that in Merseyside they are very attentive in case there is a reduction extraordinary in the claims of the Wolves.

Willing to let him out for 21 million

According to Football Insider account, Bruno Lage, Wolves coach, has declared Adama transferable and would be willing to accept an offer of 21 million euros for his player, an amount even lower than what Liverpool came to offer in the summer, close to 27 million.

Adama, less and less protagonist in Wolverhampton

If Lage’s words come true, the club that takes over Adama’s services would have a discount of 37 million just a few months after the summer market closed. The footballer born in l’Hospitalet, has lost much prominence in the last 4 games in which he has only played a total of 58 minutes.

For its part, the Wolves are in sixth position, 3 points behind Arsenal. Bruno Lage’s men are showing a surprisingly good level after after last season, under Nuno’s command, they finished in a disappointing 13th position.