11/03/2021 at 22:51 CET

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool defeated Atlético de Madrid on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stage and already has their ticket to the round of 16 as group winners. After drawing against Brighton & Hove Albion, the British again scored two goals against the rojiblanco team in the first half and made history: It is the first time that the Madrid team has conceded two or more goals in the first 45 minutes consecutively in its entire history in the Champions League (105 games).

The rojiblancos, who already succumbed in the first round match at the Wanda Metropolitano, They have complicated the classification to the next round in the maximum continental competition with a new defeat that leaves them in third position with four points out of 12 possible. Porto climb to second place with five points and depend on itself to gain access. Also Cholo Simeone’s team, who will be in the hype if they get the next six points.

The five goals conceded against Liverpool in the two Champions League matchdays show a certain defensive fragility of the team, that I have received nine goals in the last five meetings between all competitions and only against Real Betis (3-0) in the last day of LaLiga they were left to zero. The rojiblancos have suffered against Liverpool (3 and 2), Real Sociedad (2) and UD Levante (2).

Two consecutive expulsions, another record

Atlético de Madrid returned to play with one less cash for the second consecutive European game: the match referee, Danny Makkelie, sent Felipe off after the first half hour of play and conditioned the rest of the match despite the fact that the match was already 2-0 against for Cholo Simeone’s team. Last day, also played against Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano, he also faced the expulsion of Antoine Griezmann.

It is the first time in the history of Atlético de Madrid in this competition that it has experienced two consecutive expulsions in a total of 105 participations so far.. Cholo Simeone’s men will face AC Milan at the Wanda Metropolitano and will close at home against Porto in a match that could be key for the move to the round of 16.