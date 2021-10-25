10/25/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool is back. This was demonstrated with an unprecedented 0-5 win at Old Trafford: the reds signed their best goalscoring record at Old Trafford in the entire history of the Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry, the most historic of all British football. Goals from Mohamed Salah (3), Keïta and Jota have caused a crisis of epic proportions in Manchester.

The British, who last season were far from the fight for the most important titles, certified their second consecutive victory in the Premier League. It is the second time in the club’s history that it has finished two consecutive games with five goals or more in the Premier League: the first and only time was in April 1935 (5-0 vs. Stoke City and 6-0 vs. Chelsea ).

5 – Liverpool have won consecutive league games by 5+ goals for only the second time in the top-flight, and first time since winning 5-0 vs Stoke City and 6-0 vs Chelsea on consecutive days in April 1935. Spectacular. pic.twitter.com/isOxl1MdOY – OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 24, 2021

Liverpool have also become the second team in the entire history of the competition to score five or more away goals (0-5 vs. Watford and 0-5 vs. Manchester United) after Manchester United itself, who achieved it between February and March 1960. Jürgen Klopp continues to be the great reference of this powerful Liverpool, who has fully entered in all the predictions for the title.

Liverpool unbeaten, the order of the day

Jürgen Klopp’s team is the only Champions team that still has not conceded a defeat so far in the 2021/22 season and one of the two that remain undefeated in the five major leagues alongside Freiburg. So far, they have played 13 matches between all competitions and they add 10 wins and three draws (all of them in the Premier League).

The German took the reins of the club in October 2015 and since then has built one of the best teams in the last five years. He conquered the Champions League in 2019 and won his first Premier League in 2020, in addition to the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup in the 2019/20 season. He has led a total of 330 games with 200 wins, 71 draws and 59 losses..