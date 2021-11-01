11/01/2021

On at 17:01 CET

Two days away from facing Liverpool on matchday four of the Champions League group stage, Luis Suarez he reviewed his career and his time in the reds in an interview for UEFA.com.

The Uruguayan, now in the ranks of Atlético de Madrid, arrived at Liverpool in 2011, fulfilling one of his childhood dreams. “When I signed for Liverpool, I remembered that it was a team that I played with on the PlayStation. Any footballer would want to play there, any child, any teenager. It was incredible to see the atmosphere at Anfield,” he acknowledges. The forward also remembers that on his arrival at the club he shared a dressing room with historical players such as “Gerrard, Martin Škrtel, Danny Agger, Pepe Reina and Jamie Carragher, legends of the club who achieved great things, it was incredible for me. “With whom he did not coincide was with another athletic, Fernando Torres, which by then has just left the reds ranks. “It would have been amazing to play with him,” he says.

Suarez He also referred to his relationship with Liverpool fans. “It’s true that we had some years where we weren’t where we wanted to be. But they saw my attitude, and that’s why there was that rapport, that love between us, it was mutual between the fans and me. It was incredible and gave me extra motivation to play. at Anfield “, explains the Uruguayan, who is clear that any footballer, when he goes out on the field,” has to commit to the club he represents. ” “The lyrics say it all. You can have a bad game, and another bad game later, but they will never stop believing in you. They will not let you walk alone, as they say,” he considers. Suarez.

During the interview he also remembers the call from Liverpool coach at that time, Brendan Rodgers, and how he convinced him to sign for the team, when he had other offers on the table. “He asked me to believe and trust him. I liked that talk. I liked his conviction, the philosophy he wanted to implement in the club,” he explains.

After Atlético’s defeat against Liverpool (2-3) in the third day of the Champions League group stage, both teams will meet again this Wednesday and Luis Suárez is clear about the key to that last clash. “I think that in this type of game, against big teams, and in the Champions League, the details can go against you. Any little detail, the slightest mistake, a thousandth of a second in which you lose focus … on the You pay for the Champions League, “he says.

Regarding Wednesday’s clash, the rojiblanco points to the ability of the ‘red’ in the counterattack and the support of the fans: “We have to pay attention because, in addition to using those strengths, they have one more player, which is the public. from Anfield, and that complicates things for us. “

Finally, Suarez praised his current coach, Cholo Simeone. “He has a passion for football and has been a player, so he knows what the player needs in those difficult moments,” he says.