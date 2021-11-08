11/07/2021 at 20:48 CET

Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool reaped the first defeat of the 2021/22 season in their visit (2-3) to West Ham on matchday 11 of the Premier League. Alison (pp.), Pablo Fornals and Zouma were the great protagonists for David Moyes’ team, who they have four consecutive victories and are consolidated in third place in the championship, with the same points as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and three less than Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

The reds, which They are being one of the most devastating teams at this start of the season in the Premier League and Champions League, they reaped the first defeat among all the competitions. Only Freiburg, which also had the first defeat on this day, and Liverpool remained the only two undefeated teams in the five major leagues..

The British team has so far garnered a total of 13 victories, four draws and one defeat among all competitions with 52 goals in favor and only 18 against. Along with Brentford, in one of the craziest games of the season, David Moyes’ West Ham have been the only team capable of scoring three or more goals against Liverpool this season.

Liverpool, among the favorites to all

Jürgen Klopp’s men are among the great candidates for the Premier League title alongside Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United. Despite the bad start to the season of the Red Devils, the great squad available to the Norwegian coach invites us to think that they will be in the fight at the end of the course. After a gray 2020/21 campaign, the reds have regain authority and scare again as before.

Also in the Champions League, where the forecasts place him on the same level as Manchester City and Chelsea, the two current champions, and Bayern, champion in 2020, and PSG, which has strengthened in a big way in this past summer market and they count with a luxury trident formed by Neymar, Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé.