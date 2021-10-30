10/30/2021

On at 21:15 CEST

Liverpool, who will face Atlético de Madrid next Wednesday, blew a 2-0 lead at Anfield against Brighton & Hoven Albion, who was close to taking all three points in a great game (2-2).

LIV

BRI

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita (Chamberlain, 20 ‘), Henderson, Jones (Minamino, 87’); Salah, Firmino (Jota, 78 ‘), Mané.

Brighton

Sánchez; Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella; Moder (Lamptey, 66 ‘), Lallana (Gross, 77’); March, Bissouma (Mac Allister, 60 ‘), Mwepu; Trossard.

Goals

1-0 M. 4 Henderson. 2-0 M. 24 Mané. 2-1 M. 41 Mwepu. 2-2 M. 65 Trossard.

Referee

Mike Dean. TA: Minamino (88 ‘), Robertson (90’) / Lamptey (90 ‘), Duffy (90’).

Incidents

Matchday 10. Anfield. 50,000 viewers.

Those of Graham Potter confirmed their claim to be a revelation team in the Premier League with a fantastic performance that helped them to take a point from Anfield. And that the game was very facing Liverpool after three minutes, when Jordan Henderson culminated with a great goal from Mohamed Salah on a wing.

Sadio Mané, in the 24th minute, extended the lead for Liverpool and then he scored another point that was annulled after the VAR review. Jürgen Klopp’s men had left Brighton alive, who hit before the break through the Zambian player Enock Mwepu, who made one of the goals of the day. He signed a shot from outside the area that surpassed Alisson.

Leo Trossard, 25 minutes from the end, made it 2-2 after a good combinatorial play by the ‘Seagulls’ And although the south of England had opportunities to win the match, they had to settle for a point.

The ‘Reds’ suffer a blow in their search for the title, since they are three points away from Chelsea, while Brighton is sixth, with 16 points, to one of the European places.