11/03/2021 at 23:16 CET

Roger Payró

Anfield was the scene of one of Atlético de Madrid’s most iconic Champions League triumphs a year and a half ago. Far from repeating feat, Simeone’s men clearly fell tonight and complicate their ticket to the round of 16. Before the first half, the destiny of the match was already written with the goals of Jota and Mané and the direct red to Felipe. After a start of the second half that was aimed at a landslide, Cholo took out the white flag and armored behind. 2-0 and thank you. The next match against Milan at the Wanda it can only end in victory.

LIV

ATM

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold (N. Phillips, 94 ‘), Van Dijk, Matip, Tsimikas; Oxlade-Chamberlain (Minamino, 78 ‘), Fabinho (Thiago, 78′), Henderson; Mané (Firmino, 46 ​​’) (Origi (78′), Jota and Salah.

Athletic

Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco (Vrsaljko, 69 ‘); Correa (Javi Serrano, 75 ‘), De Paul, Koke (Cunha, 69’), Joao Félix (Lodi, 59 ‘); and Luis Suárez (Herrera, 59 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 13 Jack. 2-0 M. 21 Mané.

Referee

Danny Makkelie (Netherlands). TA: Mané (15 ‘), Jota (86’), Matip (92 ‘) / Hermoso (8’), Suárez (37 ‘), Koke (38’), Joao Félix (52 ‘). TR: Felipe (36 ‘).

Incidents

Anfield. 53,000 viewers.

The red and white staging was not bad at all. Simeone repeated the same eleven and scheme that three days ago gave him results against Betis, with the forced changes of Joao Félix and Felipe for the sanctioned Griezmann and Savic. It is often said that what works is not touched, although today everything that rolled in the rojiblanco gear was ephemeral and before the quarter of an hour Liverpool took its first bite.

Alexander-Arnold measured it at the heart of the area and there Jota beat a sold Oblak. The Slovenian swore in Aramaic against a defense that was without tension and that shortly afterwards he saw pass cyclone Mané. He was born and ended 2-0, assisted again by an excellent Alexander-Arnold.

Another direct red

The beginning was reminiscent of the Metropolitan, although this time the mattress reaction did not arrive. Partly because he stayed with ten again. Philip He knocked Mané down clearly and it is not known very well if because of the foul itself or because he later displaced the referee, Danny Makkelie showed him the direct red. The end of the first half and the start of the second was an even worse nightmare. Oblak He avoided the goals of Salah and Jota on the edge of the holiday and in the resumption he repeated merit interventions again against the Egyptian.

The Portuguese, for his part, did manage to beat him again but an órsai millimeter validated by the VAR canceled it. Video arbitration also intervened to erase from memory the 2-1 of Suárez, who had average and wet thanks to a shot deflected by Matip. However, the prior offside of Gimenez frustrated the strategy play.

From then on, with a Liverpool that went almost by the minute, Simeone signed the peace. He retired Suarez, booed on his return to Anfield, and Joao Félix to give entry to Herrera and Lodi. His armor cut the bleeding for an Atleti who could only get close to Alisson’s area after a loss from Thiago. The contra, ended by Herrera, ended in nothing. Firmino’s injury was the worst news for those of Klopp, who will go to the eighth as leaders.