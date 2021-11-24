11/24/2021

On 11/25/2021 at 00:08 CET

Roger Payró

Liverpool keeps Atlético alive. After almost taking it away with their double victory in direct confrontations, Klopp’s men showed that it was nothing personal. Not even with rotations they loosen. 15 out of 15 for scousers, who continue to be Porto’s black beast. The 2-0 against the Portuguese leaves the fight for second place open to nothing.

LIV

OPO

Liverpool

Alisson; N. Williams, Konaté, Matip, Tsimikas (Robertson, 63 ‘); Morton, Thiago (Henderson, 63 ‘), Oxlade-Chamberlain (Milner, 82’); Salah (Fabinho, 71 ‘), Minamino and Mané (Origi, 71’).

Port

Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe (Cardoso, 25 ‘), Mbemba, Sanusi; Otávio, Uribe (Grujic, 78 ‘), Oliveira (Vitinha, 64’), Luis Díaz; Taremi (F. Conceiçao, 64 ‘) and Evanilson (Toni Martínez, 78’).

Goals

1-0 M. 52 Thiago. 2-0 M. 70 Salah.

Referee

Felix Zwayer (Germany). TA: Konaté (29 ‘), Milner (88’) / Uribe (40 ‘), Mbemba (75’).

Incidents

Anfield. 53,000 viewers.

Liverpool will be a judge again at the San Siro. Milan, with their victory in the Metropolitano, has gotten fully into the fight but will have to beat the ‘red’ in Italy. Presumably he will find an eleven with alternatives like the one Anfield saw today, although Salah and Mané attended their appointment in the attack.

Of course, a little of the Africans and Liverpool in general at the dawn of the duel. The Portuguese need crystallized in Otávio. Two of his robberies led to the clearest of Conceiçao’s painting; the first one almost ended in an own goal by Matip and the second was scored by Otávio himself after a two against one.

It was not until the edge of the holiday that Liverpool woke up. Pepe no longer arrived there, who arrived between cottons and had to be replaced on the day he completed 100 games in the Champions League. The ‘red’ occasion ended in a goal, annulled for millimeter offside at the request of the VAR. Mané awarded a great filtered pass from Thiago, who went from assistant to scorer.

Already in the second act the Spanish caught a loose ball after a foul that levitated through the green to the net. Outside instep strike worth seeing infinite times. The goal was a slab for Porto, who had it moments before with a half lap from Uribe. Little forcefulness in that action of the local defense, the weak point of Liverpool today.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino –which came to score clearly Órsai- and Mané added chances to Klopp, who managed the bench to a thousand wonders. Gradually he brought in leading players such as Henderson and the sentencing goal was born from his boots. Combination with Salah that is known by heart and shot at the Egyptian’s short stick. Porto failed, although the good news that came from Madrid keeps them with many options to go to the second round.