Liverpool passed the roller against Southampton Who he thrashed at Anfield (4-0) to prolong their climb and stalk the leadership of the Premier held by Chelsea, on the thirteenth day.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson (Milner, 67 ‘), Fabinho, Thiago (Oxlade-Chamberlain, 59’); Salah, Jota (Minamino, 81 ‘), Mané.

Southampton

McCarthy; Bednarek (Redmond, 46 ‘), Lyanco, Salisu; Livramento, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Perraud (Walker-Peters, 88 ‘); Broja, Adams (Tella, 46 ‘), Armstrong.

Goals

1-0 M. 2 Jack. 2-0 M. 32 Jack. 3-0 M. 37 Thiago. 4-0 M. 52 Van Dijk.

Referee

Andre Marriner. TA: Bednarek (11 ‘).

Incidents

Matchday 13. Anfield. 50,394 spectators.

Jurgen Klopp’s set does not loosen. It took just over an hour and the success of Diogo Jota to overwhelm Ralph Hasenhuettl’s team, which suffered its second loss in a row and returned to approach the relegation zone.

In two minutes Liverpool was already ahead after Jota will take advantage of a ball received from Andrew Robertson to beat Alex McCarthy.

After half an hour, and after several occasions without culminating, the Portuguese returned to take the ball to the net after a pass from Mohamed Salah. And on the brink of halftime, the Reds sentenced the clash against a resigned adversary with a shot inside the area by Spaniard Thiago Alcántara, which extended his scoring streak.

Klopp’s box rounded off the win at the start of the second half. A corner kick from Trent Alexander Arnold was culminated by Dutch center-back Virgil Van Dijk.

With the meeting sentenced, the rhythm fell. Liverpool did not need more than is provisionally second in the Premier table, to a point of Chelsea that on Sunday receives Manchester United.