10/16/2021 at 3:57 PM CEST

Jesus Burgos (@jburgosub)

Liverpool comfortable victory at Vicarage Road (0-5) in the second leg of the domestic competition after the international exodus. The set led by Jurgen Klopp wins again, after the draw against Manchester City on the last date of the Premier League, thanks to the hat-trick of Roberto Firmino and the many of Sadio mané and Mohamed salah before a missing Watford where Claudio Ranieri he debuted as a ‘hornet’ technician.

WAT

LIV

Watford

Ben Foster; Danny Rose, Troost-Ekong, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenía (Ngakia, 56 ‘); Adam Masina (Tom Cleverley, 46 ‘), Moussa Sissoko, Ismaila Sarr, Juraj Kucka; Emmanuel Dennis (Joao Pedro, 69 ‘) and Cucho Hernández.

Liverpool

Kelleher; Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson (Tsimikas, 64 ‘), Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Chamberlain, 65’); Jame Milner (Williams, 83 ‘), Naby Keïta, Jordan Henderson; Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah.

Goals

0-1 (8 ‘): Sadio Mané. 0-2 (37 ‘): Roberto Firmino. 0-3 (52 ‘): Roberto Firmino. 0-4 (54 ‘): Mohamed Salah. 0-5 (91 ‘): Roberto Firmino.

Referee

Jonathan Moss. No reprimands.

Incidents

Match corresponding to the eighth day of the Premier League played at the Vicarage Road stadium (Watford).

And is that Liverpool started in style. Not a minute of play had been played and Mohamed salah already warned. Shot to the crossbar disallowed for offside by Sadio mané. However, it was a warning of what he was going to arrive at in the next few minutes and, practically, during the ninety minutes of regulation time. Before completing the first ten minutes played, the two forwards exchanged roles on the first occasion of the match. Salah – from the right – attended Mané so that the Senegalese, at the first touch, opened the scoreboard. His 100th Premier League goal, the third African to achieve it after Didier Drogba and his own Mohamed salah. Of course, as a curiosity, Mané he has not needed to convert a single penalty to add those one hundred goals.

After putting the advantage on the scoreboard, the ‘red’ continued to insist. This time, from the front, Salah with his left he looked for the square but the Ben foster sent the ball to the corner. For their part, the locals also sought a tie. After twenty-five minutes of play, the Cucho Hernandez fell asleep and missed the opportunity to draw and get into the game. In the end, those of Klopp they managed to extend the lead and, with ten minutes remaining, Milner recovered the ball in the middle of the field, played backwards with Firmino, who returned it to the first touch to open Mané and the winger drove to the bottom line and assisted so that Firmino I just had to push the ball to the back of the net to add the second goal to the scoreboard. Before the conclusion of the first part, Nabir Keïta He was able to further extend the lead with a shot from the edge that ended up on the crossbar after hitting a defender.

Already in the resumption, after the passage of both teams through changing rooms, Liverpool struck again very early. He barely gave Watford any chance to enter the game and, six minutes into the game, a quick collective combination ended in a good cross from Robertson than the home defender, Cathcart, cut – leaving the ball dead in the small area – and Roberto Firmino took the opportunity to put the third on the scoreboard. However, there was still the best: the goal of Mohamed Salah.

If he already marveled against Manchester City, the Egyptian footballer again faced Watford. He dribbled, surrounded by four defenders, he dribbled, stepped on the ball, cut and shot the cross stick to materialize the fourth goal and return to show the great state of form in which he is. Simply, Mohamed salah. After the quarter and some changes on both benches, the game slowed down although Liverpool always attacked and sought Foster’s goal. However, in the last minute of the match, Firmino placed the ‘little hand’ on the Vicarage Road scoreboard thanks to a great individual play by Neco williamsOn the wing, which the Rio striker took advantage of to certify his hat-trick, the three points and the return to the leadership of the Premier League before visiting Atlético de Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano for the third day of the Champions League.