Livia Brito and her boyfriend dance lush bachata on Tik Tok | Instagram

Livia Brito and her beau reappear in a video in which they give a dance lecture with a series of steps to the rhythm of a bachata by Romeo Santos.

“The actress Cuban “, Livia Brito, appears in a video in which she appears very close to her heartthrob, Mariano Martínez, with whom she dances a bachata rhythm very liltingly.

The couple ignited social networks by appearing in a video that circulates on one of the various fan pages inspired by Livia brito, the actress of “The soulless“, who during the past 2021 starred in José Alberto’s melodrama” El Güero Castro “.

Livia Brito and her boyfriend dance lush bachata on Tik Tok. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “TV actress“She has revealed on different occasions that one of her biggest hobbies is dancing, which is why the native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, would show that she has great gifts as well as her sentimental partner.

In the recent photograph, Livia Brito also shows her statuesque silhouette by wearing a sports crop top that reveals her flat abdomen and white pants, however, it was her dance partner who would undoubtedly also captivate some of the fans of the acclaimed Instagram celebrity.

The muse of the “ALIVIAnados” as Livia brito He called his followers, turned on the networks by flirtatiously moving his silhouette to the rhythm of the song “Indecent Proposal.”

It is worth mentioning that in recent months, the remembered actress who debuted in soap operas such as “Triumph of Love“In 2010, she has openly shown her relationship on social media.

The actress of other productions such as “Abismo de Pas! Ón” (2012), “De que te quiero te quiero” (2013-2014), “Italian girl is coming to marry” (2014-2015), and two seasons of “The Pilot“(2017-2018), shows greater activity on his social networks with his gallant.

The 35-year-old star has shared some of her habits, tastes and even trips in which her coach and partner has been her adventure partner.

Recently, the host of “Dancing for a dream” took a vacation at Xcaret, a site to which she traveled in the company of some friends and her current boyfriend, whom she frequently appears during their training routines with the @yosmimariano tag.

The actress of plays such as “El Postero”, and films such as “La Dictadura Perfecta”, shows with her heartthrob the fruits of a fitness lifestyle and inspires her large community of subscribers where she already has 6.8 million subscribers.