Livia Brito and her boyfriend share a challenge for a steel abdomen | Instagram

Livia Brito reappears in a recent photograph and with her boyfriend Mariano Martínez they share the challenge for a steel abdomen.

The “TV actress“Livia Brito, not only shares a sentimental bond in common with the personal trainer, but also a taste for exercise.

The interpreter of “The soulless“One of the most recent productions in which the” Cuban “participated with great success, she shared one of the most recent snapshots from her Instagram account in which she also showed off the marked area of ​​the abdomen in the company of her sentimental partner.

The famous woman, born on July 21, 1986, showed with her heartthrob the fruits of a fitness lifestyle in one of her most recent Instagram stories where she has reached 6.8 million subscribers to date.

Thanks to the Always fit Challenge we are achieving these results !! 2022 we go with everything !! It is read in the message that accompanies the video of the native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba.

The also “mexican youtuber“, Livia Brito Pestana took the opportunity to invite people who want to join her training so she also added some indications for all those interested whom” Livi “has inspired with her perseverance.

Do you want to sign up? Here is the information: @ ALWAYSFIT.MX @yosmimariano, it reads on the label in which Livia Brito mentioned her partner.

Many remember Livia Brito for her participation in “Triumph of Love“, where she debuted with the character of” Fernanda Sandoval “.

While a lot of entertainment regulars will mostly identify her as “Yolanda Cadena Lesmes” in the series-novel, “The Pilot“(2017-2018), a story that would catapult the career of the CEA student.

Although the pretty star with hazel eyes and abundant black hair has always stood out for her slender silhouette, the truth is that in recent years, she has also presenter of “Dancing for a dream” has given him hard exercise.

It was precisely during a break in her career, last 2020, when the actress of famous soap operas such as “I love you, I love you” (2013-2014), “Italian girl is coming to get married” (2014-2015) “Doctors: Línea de vida “(2019-2020), among others, showed greater activity on their social networks.

Today “queen of tik tok“She has become popular not only for her collaborations on the small screen but also for her taste for platforms where she shows a little more of herself, her tastes for dance, exercise and, incidentally, leave a mark on the hearts of her followers with her indisputable beauty.