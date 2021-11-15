Livia Brito shares her secret to having shapely legs | Instagram

Something that is no secret to anyone and not a novelty is that Livia Brito is the owner of an unparalleled figure, this beauty shared her secret to have some perfect legs and dreamy.

Livia brito is a well-known actress of Cuban origin who has dedicated herself to conquering Internet users and viewers with her content on Instagram as well as the Mexican soap operas in which she has participated and been the protagonist.

Although many would think that this flirtatious actress With the mere fact of having an exquisite figure, she no longer needs to exercise, which many would agree with, it is something with which she is not, in fact it seems that it is precisely for this reason that she decided to go to the gym.

On several occasions he has shared part of his training sessions, as other personalities in the medium usually do, a clear example is Aleida Núñez and Maribel Guardia, the surprising thing is that each of them has an enviable figure.

Obviously, Livia Brito had no plans to stay behind and despite being very pretty and having a nice body, she decided to exercise more as a result, every corner of her figure is exceptional, especially her shapely legs.

Probably more than one of his fans will have wondered, what is the exercise that Niurka Marcos’s Cuban countrywoman could be doing, which makes her legs look perfect.

The secret of the protagonist of Italian Girl comes to marry next to Jose Ron, this was their first soap opera starring together, is that Brito Pestana does weights and lifts with his legs, as you can see in his recent videos.

Livia shared several videos doing this exercise and although it looks something “simple”, the truth is that the weight she was carrying was not seen, which must have been something quite heavy due to the effort made by the actress and model.

When you do force by loading or rather lifting weight, you make your muscle develop and look not only more stylized, it also looks marked, which many people like to see, especially when it is a beauty like Livia brito.

That is why when the Cuban flirt shares new content, specifically wearing this part of her body, her fans do not take long to start liking her publications; The videos he shared were certainly made through his Instagram stories.