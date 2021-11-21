Livia Brito shows off wearing only one pair of glasses | Instagram

The flirtatious actress of Cuban origin Livia Brito conquered her followers in a Photo, in it she is posing with a pair of dark glasses, these immediately attract attention, however there was something that captured even more the glances, it was only she was using said object.

Livia brito He has constantly been drawing the attention of his fans, this because his popularity has grown enormously thanks to his participation in important Mexican soap operas, which have been completely liked by viewers.

Although this image was not shared by her on her official Instagram account, her fans undertook the task of promoting the content.

In the image that appears in black and white, the Cuban model and actress is posing with one of her hands covering part of her charms, in the image we see her smile while wearing a flirty pair of glasses that attract attention due to the unusual nature of the style.

Livia Brito shows off wearing only one pair of glasses | Instagram liviabritopes

Brito Pestana is currently 35 years old, it is not known if he has wedding plans, he will probably surprise us from one moment to another with the news of his next wedding.

The photos black and white tend to attract attention quickly, in the case of Livia brito what they provoke to their fans is more than sighs and their fans’ hearts immediately race.

Despite the fact that the snapshot was not directly shared by the model and leading actress of “La Piloto” and “La Desalmada”, surely anyone looking for content about this beauty will find these flirty photos.

Surely this flirty photo could be part of a striking photo shoot perhaps for a magazine or simply for her followers and probably at some point she herself shared it on her Instagram account, among the 1,183 publications to date.

The actress and model has more than 6.7 million followers on her official Instagram account, curiously, she follows 1,157 accounts on Instagram, a couple less than the publications she has made since she opened her account in the application.

The flirtatious model usually publishes striking content on her social networks, in the last publications she has shared we have seen her incredible figure, thanks to the delivery of the Latin Grammy Awards.

The garments that she used with this content were two long dresses, one red and the second silver with which she refined her beautiful curves.