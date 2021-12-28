Livia Brito, wears curves in a short nude dress | Instagram

Livia Brito raised the temperature on social networks and from a corner of the world showed her beautiful curves with a short outfit that looked like a second skin.

The beauty “TV actress“, Livia Brito, reappears in a postcard that shows her beauty in all its splendor with a short dress of a color very similar to that of her skin, the beautiful native of Ciégo de Ávila, Cuba left her abundant loose hair showing a very captivating profile .

The remembered protagonist of novels like “The Pilot“, a story in which Livia Brito played the popular character of” Yolanda Cadena “, wears a short dress in a profile pose that allows you to appreciate the strips that cross the back of the” Cuban “. Do you think it is one of her best sessions?

Livia Brito, wears curves in a short nude dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

Today’s actress of “Fernanda linares placeholder image“in the melodrama of”The soulless“, under the production of José Alberto,” El Güero “, Castro, once again causes a stir and madness in social networks by showing some of his charms from the platform where he adds more and more subscribers.

From a photo that circulated on one of the “social media celebrity” fan pages, today acclaimed Instagram figure with 6.8 million subscribers was showered with flattering comments.

They were some of the reactions from the faithful followers of the interpreter of “Doctors: Life Line”, who added a total of 5,032 likes in the publication.

Brito Pestana who also ventured as “model“, captured all eyes to reveal the imposing silhouette that characterizes it.

The faithful assiduous to the fitness life, Livia Brito Pestana, started more than a sigh when posing in front of the camera this time with a more casual garment that highlighted the curves of the famous.

The “TV presenter“In reality shows like” Bailando por un Sueño “he made his debut on the small screen in 2010, with the melodrama” Triunfo del amor “.

Now “Livi” has managed to further sculpt her figure with her disciplined exercise routine, good nutrition and some other beauty allies, something that her “light babies” undoubtedly take into account.

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that the actress of the play “El Postero” and tapes like “Volando Bajo”, thus pleases her loyal followers since she frequently shares photos and videos on her various platforms, where she also “Queen of Tik Tok” has a lot of spoiled fans.