Livia Brito boasts a waistband Goodbye ribs like Thalía? | Instagram

The actress Of Cuban origin, she has become one of the favorites on social networks, Livia Brito, showed off her small waist after tying a button-down shirt that showed her flirty silhouette. Did she take off her ribs like Thalía?

A postcard from Livia Brito would make clear one of the main reasons why she is one of the favorites of the Instagram social network, which can be seen in a snapshot in which she shows her slender silhouette and a small waist that caused the reactions of account users.

The protagonist of soap operas like “Triumph of Love“, same in which Livia brito, debuted in 2010 when playing the role of “Fernanda Linares”, was the target of comments in which the followers of a fan page account were captivated by the beauty of the native of Ciégo de Ávila.

Livia Brito boasts a waistband. Goodbye ribs? like Thalía. Photo: Instagram Capture

“The most beautiful” can be seen in the message that accompanies the description of the famous de 37 years, Livia Brito Pestana, who amassed 624 likes on the post.

The also interpreter of “Fernanda Linares placeholder image“In José Alberto’s most recent telenovela” El Güero “Castro, which came to an end on October 29, he appears in a white T-shirt and a pair of denim jeans with black boots.

The flattering comments and compliments were present in the publication, “She is beautiful, complete to her, they made her by hand”, “Beautiful sensual beauty s3xy and beautiful woman”, “What a beautiful woman”, can be seen in the messages dedicated to the gorgeous “influencer”

The actress of works like “The postman“and tapes that feature” The Perfect Dictatorship “, is a faithful assiduous exercise, this being one of her favorite hobbies from a very young age as mentioned by the youtuber herself.

Today too “businesswoman“, who constantly promotes products for the care of the silhouette, reappeared during the recent awards of the Latin Grammy in Las Vegas, Nevada, from where he wore a very flirty silver outfit that covered much of his silhouette to the ground.

Daughter of actor Rolando Brito and Gertrudis Pestana, Livia Brito, attracted the glances of the night by looking elegant and sober with a gathered back and minimal accessories to match her clothes.