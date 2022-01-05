Livia Brito prepares “new beginnings” flirtatious in an armchair | Instagram

Livia Brito reappears on Instagram with a very winter gray look, the “cuban“It would be shown from an armchair and welcomes” new beginnings “, he mentions in the description of the photograph.

The gorgeous “TV actress“, Livia Brito, shared a new snapshot with her beloved” aLIVIAnados “, accompanied by a reflection the beautiful woman from Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, left everyone captivated.

With an attractive look of hazel eyes, Livia brito, He has not only conquered the screens by participating in various productions since his debut in 2010 in the telenovela “Triumph of Love“where he played a whimsical girl called” Fernanda Sandoval “.

Livia Brito prepares “new beginnings” flirtatious in an armchair. Photo: Instagram Capture

Now, with a winter look in gray, a beauty that attracts more and more followers, with 6, 8 million users on Instagram, also called “queen of tik tok“celebrates” new beginnings “notes in the post.

This new year do not forget all your dreams, because now is when you can also realize them. New Beginnings #liviabrito #January #newyear #dreams #goals #projects #love #health.

The postcard that was shared 22 hours ago accumulated a total of 103,417 likes, without leaving aside the messages and dedications from her loyal fans who did not hesitate to support the remembered actress from series novels such as “The Pilot“(2017-2018).

Precious Livi, what are your plans? Beautiful, This is how beautiful mommy is, greetings from Monterrey NL, Bebeee, She perfected her in a photo, She is beautiful, Beautiful, Greetings from Brazil bb, Beautiful.

They were some of the reactions that can be seen in the post of the famous for titles such as “I love you I love you” (2013-2014), “Italian girl is coming to get married” (2014-2015), “Doctors: Life line “(2019-2020) etcetera.

During the last weeks, Livia Brito Pestana, who will bring her talent to the theater with the play “El Cartero” and even the cinema, in productions such as “The Perfect dictatorship“(2014), or” Flying low “, has shared with his followers some of his new adventures.

From the hand of her coach and sentimental partner, Mariano Martínez, Livia Brito Pestana, who returns to television in 2021 in success “The soulless“(2021), he has traveled to some Mexican destinations such as Acapulco, and recently to Xcaret.

Without a doubt, the one born on July 21, 1986, started 2022 on the right foot by doing one of her favorite activities, “traveling”, in addition to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and her love of platforms.