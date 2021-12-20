Livia Brito in a photo with a sporty look, shows off her training | Instagram

Livia Brito, once again captivates her millions of admirers with a single photograph in which she boasted of having one of the most beautiful figures in show business.

The actress, Livia Brito, once again causes a sensation on social networks by showing a classic option as a flattering one to highlight curves.

It should be noted that sportswear increasingly take street style and also the beautiful actress of The soullessShe loves to get fit, train and be ready for any occasion.

Livia Brito in a photo with a sporty look, shows off her training. Photo: Instagram Capture

Yesterday the coquette influencer shared with his more than 6 million admirers a photograph where he wears a small sports outfit but to be true it looked quite comfortable.

The “Cuban actress“She made her debut on Mexican TV in 2010 when she played Fernanda Sandoval in the telenovela Triunfo del amor.

From her personal life we ​​have to say that the beautiful Latina is the daughter of the actor Rolando Brito and the classical ballet dancer Gertrudis Pestana.

However, thanks to his great work in the strip Abismo de passion in 2012 he was on the cover of a magazine “H men “ and participated in the play “El postero”.

Also in 2013 he had his first leading role in “De que te quiero, te quiero”, along with Juan Diego Covarrubias, this being his third telenovela.

On the other hand, she recently became a trend for her unknown boyfriend named Mariano Martínez, who is a personal trainer who owns an incredible figure and also describes himself as a nutrition advisor in his official accounts.

In fact, a couple of days ago Livia Brito Pestana, shared in one of her statements on her official Instagram account, several videos with her partner that left all her fans surprised, she has even documented some of her romantic escapades.

The truth is that the great fame that Livia Brito has is reflected in official accounts, since every time she shares something on her accounts, her followers react immediately.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the Cuban beauty provides beauty tips for the enjoyment of her followers from all over.